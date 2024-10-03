PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Red Cedar Radar: Michigan State vs. Oregon Week Six Football Preview

Sydney Padgett • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer and Podcast Host

Sydney is joined again by Scott Reed, publisher at Duck Sports Authority. Scott shares players to watch on offense and defense for Oregon and compares the Ducks and Spartans.

Check out this preview to get all the information you need to know before Michigan State's 9 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on Friday.

For more from Scott, read Spartans Illustrated's Q&A with Duck Sports Authority.

Listen on Spotify:

PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzN6UnRSVTJSaUtYeGplbzF6eTZ6aVA/c2k9OGVhOTVhMDMzYjll NDYxYiIgd2lkdGg9IjEwMCUiIGhlaWdodD0iMjMyIiBmcmFtZUJvcmRlcj0i MCIgYWxsb3dmdWxsc2NyZWVuPSIiIGFsbG93PSJhdXRvcGxheTsgY2xpcGJv YXJkLXdyaXRlOyBlbmNyeXB0ZWQtbWVkaWE7IGZ1bGxzY3JlZW47IHBpY3R1 cmUtaW4tcGljdHVyZSI+PC9pZnJhbWU+Cjxicj4KCg==

Find other ways to listen on our Link Tree



