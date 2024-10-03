Red Cedar Radar: Michigan State vs. Oregon Week Six Football Preview
Sydney is joined again by Scott Reed, publisher at Duck Sports Authority. Scott shares players to watch on offense and defense for Oregon and compares the Ducks and Spartans.
Check out this preview to get all the information you need to know before Michigan State's 9 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on Friday.
For more from Scott, read Spartans Illustrated's Q&A with Duck Sports Authority.
Listen on Spotify:
Find other ways to listen on our Link Tree