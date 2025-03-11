Recruiting Rumor Mill: Sound Mind Sound Body Media Day

Dakota Guerrant (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Sound Mind Sound Body (SMSB) had its media day in metro Detroit on Sunday, which included many of the top prospects throughout the state of Michigan. Rivals.com was in attendance to meet with players and watch them compete in on-field workouts. Here is the latest on visit plans and more from some of the notable recruits who were in attendance.

Amachree ultimately was unable to attend the Sound Mind Sound Body event on Sunday because he was out of town, but sources close to his recruitment tell Rivals.com that his spring visit schedule and official visit schedule is set. The Michigan State legacy prospect and Rivals250 member will make the short trip from Haslett, Michigan to East Lansing on Tuesday. He will also officially visit MSU on June 7. He is a priority target for the Spartans. He will also take an unofficial visit to Michigan on March 22. The Wolverines have not offered yet, but it will be interesting to see if they do on the visit. Amachree's dad, Opuene Amachree, played for the Spartans in the 1990s and Kory is plenty familiar with Michigan State. However, he is adamant that he is open to leaving the state and that he will make his own decision based on the school he thinks is the best fit for him. The four-star running back has additional official visits planned to Kansas (April 5), Purdue (April 18), Northwestern (May 10), Indiana (June 14) and Pittsburgh (June 20). This is still an open race.

It's very early in the process for the class of 2028 athlete, but Bidden is already emerging as one of the top prospects in the state and the region for the cycle. He can run the 40-yard dash in under 4.5 seconds, which is a big reason why so many schools are interested. He has already garnered scholarship offers from Alabama, Auburn, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (FL.), Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, USC, Vanderbilt and others. Most programs are recruiting him as a wide receiver Bidden plans to make several visits this spring and summer, and will be getting plenty of work in throughout the 7-on-7 circuit. He plans to compete in a 7-on-7 competition in New Orleans with SMSB this coming weekend. In June, Harper Woods High School will participate at a 7-on-7 camp at Ohio State. He also plans to make spring visits to Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin and possibly others .

Cross is a rising 2028 wide receiver out of River Rouge who already has Power Four offers from Miami (FL.) and USC, in addition to offers from Bowling Green, Central Michigan Marshall and Miami (OH). It's extremely early for Cross, but the Hurricanes have his attention right now. He's already visited Miami once and said it "felt like home." He also called Miami his "dream school" and would like to play his college football down south somewhere. Still, there is a long way to go in Cross' recruitment, and many other schools are likely to get involved in the future.

Goins is a name to keep an eye on in 2027 class. He has already gained offers from Kent State, Miami (OH), USC and Western Kentucky, with more likely to come. One of the programs that has his attention most, however, is Michigan State. The Spartans have not offered Goins yet, but are in consistent contact with him and monitoring him. Goins has visited MSU multiple times already, and is currently in the process of setting up another visit to East Lansing for the spring. Two of Goins' high school teammates this past season at Macomb Dakota, three-star linebacker DiMari Malone and three-star offensive tackle Justin Bell, signed with the Spartans this past December and enrolled at MSU in January. Goins also plans to visit Miami (OH) this spring. He would love to return to USC soon as well, after previously visiting the Trojans in January and receiving the offer from them on that trip.

One of the top prospects in the class of 2027, Guerrant checks in at No 67 overall in the Rivals250 and ranks as No. 2 recruit in the state of Michigan and No. 7 wide receiver in the country. Guerrant, who is teammates with Bidden at Harper Woods, already has around 30 scholarship offers. He will see several schools this spring, starting with a pair of in-state schools high on his list before heading out of the Great Lakes State. He will be at Michigan on March 20, and will return to Ann Arbor on April 3 and April 19, which is the Wolverines' spring game. He will then go to Michigan State on March 22. Guerrant will visit Ohio State on March 24 and then return to Columbus for the Buckeyes' spring game on April 12. He will make a stop at Penn State on March 25, and plans to return to Happy Valley for the Nittany Lions' spring game on April 26. The four-star wide receiver will visit Tennessee on March 27, followed by a multi-day trip to Oregon during the weekend of April 4 through 6. Each of the schools listed above, along with Miami (FL.), are the programs sticking out most to Guerrant right now, but early on in the process, his recruitment is still wide open. He does not have any plans to narrow down his options quite yet.

Griggs is another 2028 prospect from the state of Michigan to watch. The young Cass Tech standout already has scholarship offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Marshall, Miami (FL.) and USC. He plans to visit a lot of schools this month, including some some instances of two schools in the same day. Griggs will be at Michigan State on March 22, Pittsburgh on March 24, Penn State and Maryland on March 25 and West Virginia and Ohio State on March 26. As a freshman, Griggs helped propel the Technicians to a Division 1 Michigan High School Athletic Association state title in 2024.

Henry, a Rivals250 prospect in the 2027 class, is currently working with his high school coaches to finalize his spring visit plans. The 6-foot-5, 306-pound Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School offensive tackle says that Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and USC, which have all offered already, are standing out to him most right now, but it's early in his process and several others remain in the mix.

Sadler has his pick of many of the top programs in the country, but his recruitment remains wide open. He is currently figuring out his spring and official visit schedule, with many schools in consideration. Some of the schools Sadler plans to take official visits to include Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Tennessee and USC. Prior to that, he is taking an unofficial multi-day visit to Oregon from April 4 through April 6. He is also considering spring visits to Michigan, Michigan State and others. The No. 46 overall prospect and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Michigan in the 2026 class, Sadler is an incredibly talented football player as both a wide receiver and defensive back. He is adamant that he wants to go to a program that will allow him to play both sides of the ball, similar to how Colorado used Travis Hunter. Other important factors for Sadler include finding a coaching staff with proven track record of player development, NIL and enrolling at a school that his family is comfortable with. Sadler plans to make his commitment decision at some point in the summer ahead of his senior campaign at Cass Tech this fall.

Tabron is on a trajectory to become one of the Midwest's top quarterbacks in the 2028 class, and it was easy to see why at the SMSB event on Sunday. He delivered some beautiful passes and showed off touch and arm strength. Fresh off of leading Cass Tech to a Division I state championship in Michigan along with Sadler and Griggs, Tabron already has received around 15 scholarship offers. He has offers from Auburn, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL.), Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin and others. As for his spring visit schedule, Tabron is still working out dates, but plans to visit the two main local programs, Michigan and Michigan State, as well as Notre Dame. He could add more schools to his travel plans in the coming months. The two in-state programs stand out to Tabron, but with a long way to go in his recruitment, he is considering all options and looking for the best fit.



Windom, who plays with Henry at Detroit Martin Luther King, committed to Cincinnati on Feb. 4. He currently has additional offers from Buffalo, Kent State, Massachusetts, Miami (OH), Toledo and Western Michigan. He plans to return to Cincinnati on March 29 and then will take his official visit with the Bearcats during the weekend of June 6 though June 8. As of right now, Windom does not have any visits planned elsewhere and he is locked in with Cincinnati. However, it would not be surprising to see other schools, such as in-state program Michigan State, get involved at some point his recruitment.