Recruiting: Five intriguing visitors for Indiana vs. Michigan State

The Michigan State Spartans will look for an upset of the top-15 ranked Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium. After hosting a major recruiting weekend a few weeks ago against the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Spartans will have a much smaller list of visitors for Saturday's matchup.
That being said, the list includes several intriguing prospects and Spartans Illustrated takes a look at five of the most intriguing visitors below.
Spartans Illustrated subscribers can take a look at the full visitors list, here.
One of the top talents in Michigan, Amachree is ranked by Rivals as the No. 8 prospect within the state in the 2026 recruiting cycle. He's been a frequent visitor to East Lansing, making the trip at least five times just this year alone.
This will be his second game-day visit of the season after previously visiting for the Spartans' season opener against Florida Atlantic. He also holds notable offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Purdue and Wisconsin.
Amachree is currently recovering from a leg injury, but will make the very short trip from Haslett to East Lansing on Saturday.