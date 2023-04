Michigan State will host its 'Spartan Football Kickoff' event on Saturday, which is free for fans to attend. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, with football activities beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Once again, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has opted for an open practice concept instead of a traditional spring game format.

The spring "game" will be a "15-period practice featuring individual and group drills during the first half and live scrimmage periods during the second half," according to MSU Athletics. It will be available to watch on Saturday on a tape-delayed broadcast on the Big Ten Network at 4 p.m. ET.

Of course, Michigan State will be hosting several recruits on Saturday, headlined by four-star cornerback commit Jaylen Thompson and three-star offensive lineman commit Andrew Dennis, as well as five-star defensive tackle target David Stone and four-star defensive end target Xadavien Sims, among others.

While this is not the full list, and more names will likely be added by Saturday, here are a few prospects to know.