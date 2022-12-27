Thompson announced his decision at the Supermax 100 Midwest Invitational event in Detroit, which was put together in part by Sound Mind Sound Body .

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and his staff have continued to put together strong recruiting classes, and the Spartans' 2024 class just improved as four-star cornerback Jaylen Thompson gave a verbal pledge to MSU on Tuesday.

Thompson released a final five schools list of Michigan State, Auburn, Kentucky, Nebraska and Michigan on Dec. 15 . The Rivals250 Prospect is ranked as the No. 192 player in the country and is the No. 17 cornerback in the class of 2024. He is also the No. 3 prospect in the state of Tennessee.

"I like the coaching staff," Thompson said. "I've been up there (to Michigan State) multiple times and they just exceeded my expectations every time."

Spartans Illustrated's Ryan O'Bleness caught up with Thompson at the Supermax 100 Midwest Invitational to discuss what he likes about the Spartans.

He is listed at 6-foot-2 and 160 pounds, which gives him the ideal height and length that the MSU coaching staff has been looking for in defensive backs.

In total, Thompson had 14 offers. In addition to the five finalists, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Mississippi State and others were looking to obtain his services.

Thompson was able to build a strong bond with Michigan State secondary coach Harlon Barnett and defensive graduate assistant Gerren DuHart. That played a big factor in his decision to commit to Michigan State.

"Coach Barnett and Coach Duhart were the main sources (at MSU) that I was talking to," Thompson said. "Just getting a relationship with them all through this time has been great. It's been a fun process."

Thompson took multiple visits to Michigan State. He attended MSU's spring game in April and the Spartans' game against Ohio State game in October. Despite the lopsided loss to the Buckeyes, that game really stood out to Thompson and his family members.

"The atmosphere (at Spartan Stadium stood out to me)," Thompson said. "It was my first game (at MSU), so I got to witness the in-game atmosphere, how loud the stadium is and how packed the stadium is. It was just a great experience and great time with my family."

Hailing from Murfreesboro, Tennessee (Riverdale High School), Thompson joins four-star Nick Marsh and three-star Jamari Howard in the 2024 class that, despite its low amount of commitments, ranks among the nation's best.

Howard is also a defensive back/athlete, while Marsh is one of the best wide receiver prospects in the entire class. MSU signed Sean Brown, Chance Rucker and Eddie Pleasant in the 2023 class and is stockpiling young talent in a defensive back room that has struggled to defend the pass over the past few seasons.

Overall, Thompson felt the most love from Michigan State and ultimately chose to become a Spartan. He is excited to announce his commitment and focus on preparing for his senior season at Riverdale

"It's definitely a family environment (in East Lansing)," Thompson said.