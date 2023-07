Late last month, Michigan State picked up a huge commitment for its 2024 recruiting class from Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Florida) tailback Anthony Carrie.

Carrie is considered the 103rd-ranked prospect overall in the country and the 10th-best running back. He chose the Spartans primarily over North Carolina and South Carolina, but had nearly 50 offers to his name at the time of his decision.

Today, we take a look at what Carrie could be bringing to the Spartans once he enrolls on campus.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP ON THE SPARTANS WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO SPARTANS ILLUSTRATED!