RB transfer Kenneth Walker making a strong impression
Offensive line coach, run-game coordinator and associate head coach Chris Kapilovic wasn’t pleased with the lack of production from the Michigan State run game in 2021, but he also understands why ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news