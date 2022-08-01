RADAR '24: Three-star OT Juan Minaya visits MSU

Ranked the No. 8 recruit in New Jersey, the 2024 recruit holds 12 offers, including Miami (FL), Penn State, Mississippi, and more.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound offensive tackle Juan Minaya was offered by Michigan State in May 2022 and has kept in communication with offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic .

Minaya made his first trip to Michigan State over the weekend.

“Honestly man, the coaching staff was awesome they checked all boxes for me great people.”

On the trip, Minaya was joined by high school coach Oren Wilson, who started 26 games on the defensive line for the Spartans from the years 2007-09

“The campus was amazing I’ve visited about 15 schools, it was one of the best I’ve seen before. Coach Kap was amazing, my coach was a former Spartan. Coach Tucker brought all The alumni back got to ask them questions about their experiences.”

With his coach being a former Spartan himself, Minaya got an even closer look at the alumni.

“It was great. I got to experience the bonds and how much they all love Michigan State. I got to talk to the all time leading receiver in MSU history got to stay with All American defensive end Jonal Saint-Dic”

The amount of alumni and their passion took Minaya by surprise.

“It was over 200 alumni from all different classes. It was crazy seeing their faces when they saw each other it was truly a brotherhood.”

Minaya spent most of his time with Chris Kapilovic.

“He was awesome. He is mad chill and down to earth. He’s for the players, we really connected.”

“We talked for a bit, broke down some film. We watched NFL and college,” Minaya said. “It’s awesome he’s a genius with his o-line play he puts his players in the best position possible to be able to make that block.”

Before leaving campus, Minaya had a talk with head coach Mel Tucker.

“We had a great conversation. I was able to sit in their meeting before they went on break. It was nothing I’ve ever heard before. The emotion and passion he has for coaching is unmatched.”

Minaya also got a full tour of campus, including a look at the future plans.

“We got a whole campus tour. It is awesome,”Minaya said. “ The new plans are insane. I can’t wait to see it when it’s all done.”

Minaya says he plans to visit Michigan State again for a game during the fall.