RADAR '23: Presley family impressed with East Lansing visit

"My son and I have been impressed with the culture of the program," said Mr. Presley, Clarence's father. "The development of this team and the level in which they are competing is impressive."

2023 Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach cornerback Caleb Presley and his father Clarence Presley made the trip to East Lansing for Michigan State's rivalry matchup against Michigan on Saturday.

Presley and his father arrived on campus just in time to catch the game. Afterwards, they were able to spend time in the locker room and take in the Spartans' victory celebrations. The two were invited back for a tour of the facilities on Sunday morning.





"The atmosphere was electric," Mr. Presley said. "I think seeing how those young men rallied after adjustments were made at halftime showed how much they have bought into the culture of Coach Tuck, including the coaching staff."

The meeting with Mel Tucker stood out to the father.

"The best part was the electrifying atmosphere and meeting with Coach Tuck!" Mr. Presley said. "Coach Tuck was sharing his view of developing the entire person to excel beyond the game and sharing the rich history of MSU’s diversity.

"I felt a sense of authenticity from the personnel and truly believe that everyone has bought into Coach Tuck’s vision. I think the relationships are real. I would say the relational experience was one of the best we have experienced, to be honest."

So what goes into building those relationships?

"Initially things like hospitality, remembering conversations and interest, asking about what’s important in your life, and follow up," Clarence Presley said. "Eventually with ongoing conversations and showing yourself friendly after developing a rapport, the goal is to develop trust. Trust is key and what my wife and I most want for Caleb is to have a trusting relationship with the staff of wherever he attends.

"So far I am comfortable with those things at Michigan State. It was one visit, but it felt right."

Presley also plans to visit Alabama and has taken trips to Oregon, Washington, Utah and USC.