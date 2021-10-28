Opponent Perspective Q&A: Michigan State vs. Michigan
SpartanMag caught up with TheWolverine.com staff writer Clayton Safie for a closer look at this weekend's match-up with in-state rival Michigan. Continue below for this week's Opponent Perspective ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news