A sluggish Michigan State squad fell hard to a hot-shooting Notre Dame team in South Bend on Wednesday night to end the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for the final time for the Spartans. MSU was routed in a 70-52 defeat that was the worst loss for the team on the season to date. The loss also resulted in the Big Ten losing the final challenge to the ACC, 8-6.

Guard A.J. Hoggard led Michigan State in scoring with 15 points, going just 5-for-13 from the field. He also led the team in assists with four and blocks with two. Forward Joey Hauser and guard Tyson Walker each scored 12, the only other Spartans to manage more than four points.

Center Mady Sissoko led the team with eight rebounds while Walker led with two steals.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzQzSVVVUlR5NUki PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS80M0lVVVJUeTVJPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1p Y2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChATVNVX0Jhc2tl dGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Jhc2tl dGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTgxNjk0MjY0ODIwMzY3Mzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Notre Dame’s Cormac Ryan led all scorers with 23 points, while JJ Starling added 13 points and Dane Goodwin added 12 points. The Fighting Irish were particularly hot early on the night with 8-for-13 shooting from 3-point range in the first half, Ryan hit all five of his shots from deep.

It would have been difficult for Michigan State to have gotten off to a worse start than how the first 15 minutes went. While this team is just two days removed from a red eye flight home from the West Coast that saw a shorthanded squad play three games in four days at the Phil Knight Invitational, Notre Dame was well-rested, having last played five days ago in New York.

Michigan State managed to finally score on its third offensive possession to get on the board first, but it would be the lone glimmer of hope for the Spartans. Notre Dame responded with a 10-0 run to take the lead, interrupted only by the media timeout, up 5-2 at the time.

After its opening basket, Michigan State did not score a field goal again until Hauser hit a turnaround jumper with 13:09 remaining in the half. The deficit of six was the closest MSU would get again for the remainder of the game. By the third media timeout of the half, the Spartans were trailing by double digits and it never got any closer.

By the 4:33 mark, the Irish had stretched its lead out to 23 before a brief Michigan State rally. The Spartans mounted an 8-3 run to close out the half down just 18.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWxmdGltZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0pma1dWN21W NGwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KZmtXVjdtVjRsPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChATVNVX0Jh c2tldGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Jh c2tldGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTgxNTMxMzE3OTk3NDA0MTY/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK