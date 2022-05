Nightly Recruiting Briefing (5/19/22): New visits, coaches on the road, etc

In tonight’s Nightly Recruiting Briefing we will discuss a four huge new visitors, coaches on the road and more

Courtney Hawkins stopped by the school of 2023 WR target Demitrius Bell on Wednesday to watch the team practice. Bell will take an official visit to Michigan State in June but there is no date set yet. Alabama came to evaluate him at practice earlier this week.

Effrem Reed stopped by the school of 2024 four-star WR Jonathan Paylor on Thursday. Paylor holds elite offers including Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU and more.

Clay Wedin tells SpartanMag.com he has two summer official visits locked in to Michigan State and then to Auburn on June 24th. Florida school such as the Gators, Miami, FSU, and UCF are involved. His plan is to commit in July or August.

“I’m still locked in for the 10th. I’m interested in MSU because of the development that coach Kap and coach Novak can implement for their OL.

I’ve been very impressed with coach Tuckers vision and what he has created at MSU and is still creating. Between the development, the culture and what seems to be a great alignment of boosters, administrative people and the program, I feel that MSU can be a monster.

Overall I feel like I would be a really good fit both culturally and for the football program.”