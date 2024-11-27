Coveted CB Terrance Edwards talks flip to Michigan State from West Virginia

Advertisement

The Spartans offered Edwards back in February. He showed heavy interest in Michigan State during his recruitment, as Edwards announced a top-three of MSU, Virginia Tech and West Virginia on May. 28. He also originally planned to officially visit MSU back in June. However, that trip did not happen at that time, as Edwards decided to commit to head coach Neal Brown, co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach ShaDon Brown and West Virginia on June 15. Obviously, the Spartans kept in contact with him following his pledge to the Mountaineers. Flash forward to late November and Edwards has had a change of heart and will now play his college ball play for head coach Jonathan Smith, cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, secondary coach Blue Adams, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, graduate student assistant coach Cordale Grundy and and the rest of the MSU staff. "It was a feeling," Edwards told Rivals when asked why he decided to flip his commitment to Michigan State. "My dad told me to pray on it, and it felt like it was the place for me. Once I visited and met with the coaches and players, I knew it was the place for me. Coach Blue and Coach Meat have always been in contact with me and staying in touch, along with Coach Grundy." Of course, the decision to decommit from West Virginia was a difficult one for Edwards. However, he feels that the best thing for his future is to enroll at Michigan State, and the WVU staff remains supportive of him. "It was very hard because I grew close to them," Edwards said about backing off of his pledge to the Mountaineers. "It was tough to make the call to the coaches and let them know I wasn't coming, but they understood and respected my decision and let me know they know I'm going to do great things for MSU."

The opportunity to learn under and be developed by Adams and Martin was an opportunity that Edwards did not want to pass up. Both coaches have mentored numerous NFL Draft picks, and that is what Edwards aspires to become in the future as well. "They are great coaches and smart men," Edwards said about Adams and Martin. "They really know the game and have a track record of developing top-notch defensive backs that become pros. That's what I want to do, and learning and developing under them gives me that opportunity. I'm excited and I can't wait to get with them and take my game to the next level." Edwards also believes in the vision that Smith has for the program. Smith and the Spartans pitched Edwards on being a major part of their plans to right the ship in East Lansing. "Coach Smith is so cool and laid back," Edwards explained. "He has great plans for MSU football and told me he needed me and players like me to get MSU back on top of the Big Ten and college football." Edwards also has a connection to the Michigan State program through his cousin, Felton Davis III, who was a productive wide receiver for MSU under head coach Mark Dantonio from 2015 through 2018. Davis has been providing advice to Edwards throughout his recruiting process, but never pushed him in one direction. Edwards' parents also played vital roles in helping him navigate through his recruitment. "He always told me to listen to my heart and go with the best decision for me," Edwards said about his conversations with Davis. "He didn't always say, 'Go to MSU,' but he did let me know how great of a place it was to him and (that) I'd like it there. So, when I told him I was going (to MSU), he was excited. "My parents have been with me every step in this process, especially my dad. He always told me to pick the right school for me — a place I can grow and develop on and off the field. My mom wants me somewhere that has a family vibe because she's big on family, and MSU offers all of that for me, in addition to playing great football."