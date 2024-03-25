Redshirt Junior running back Nate Carter, like many returning players on Michigan State's roster, is looking to make an impact on the Spartans' offense next fall as the program enters a new era under Jonathan Smith.

With all of the outside noise surrounding the team last season, and a new regime heading in, he could have hit the transfer portal, gotten a fresh start, and perhaps found himself with a more established regime. But Carter remained committed to the process.

He says after the Penn State game to finish the season, he decided to stay at MSU and do what he could to get other players to do the same.

"Nobody knew what was next at that time," Carter said. "I was just keeping hope in who we were going to hire and who the team was going to be. You know, do my part as a teammate to see what I could do to keep guys together, and keep them believing in the mission that we have."

Carter also said he never wavered in his belief that MSU was the right program for him, regardless of who was at the helm.

"I always tell guys you always want to go to a school where, if football was taken away from you, you would still want to go to that school," Carter said. "And Michigan State is that school for me."