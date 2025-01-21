Multiple Northeast prospects react to junior day visits to Michigan State

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith (Photo by Marvin Hall)

Michigan State hosted several Northeast prospects for its junior day event on Sunday, Jan. 19. The Spartans put an emphasis on class of 2026 pass rushers from the region, as defensive end/rush end Ashton Blatt (Pennsylvania), defensive end Anthony Charles (Pennsylvania), three-star outside linebacker/rush end Joshua Pittman (Virginia) and three-star outside linebacker/rush end Terry Wiggins (Pennsylvania) were all in East Lansing over the weekend. Additionally, the Spartans hosted 2026 New Jersey cornerback Mekhi Armour, who has been in contact with MSU for several months. While on campus, the prospects were able to connect with the coaches, tour the facilities, watch Michigan State men's basketball's victory over Illinois in a top-20 contest and more. Many of the recruits out of the Mid-Atlantic spoke to Rivals.com to provide their feedback on the trip to Michigan State and discuss what is next for them.

Advertisement

Armour, out of Weequahic High School, has not yet received an offer from the Spartans, but the two parties have been in discussions since the fall, and the trip to East Lansing solidified Armour's interest in Michigan State. The 2026 cornerback has been communicating with assistant defensive backs coach Christian Pawola and director of player personnel for defense Austin D'Armond regularly, along with others. While he was on campus, he also got a chance to connect with secondary coach Blue Adams and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, who has a close relationship with Weequahic head coach Brian Logan. "The visit went great," Armour said about Michigan State. "(There is) a lot of chemistry between the players and the coaches. The '26 class going be special (for MSU)." Things seem to be progressing quickly between Armour and Michigan State, and it seems an offer could potentially be coming in the near future as the Spartans look to get Armour back to East Lansing soon. "Michigan State is showing a lot of interest in me," Armour said. "They told me they're going to invite me to an official visit." In 2024, Armour also took visits to Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse and Villanova. Armour mentioned that "fit and development" are important factors to him in looking for a school.

Blatt out of Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh — Rossi's alma matter — enjoyed his time in East Lansing. He was able to connect with many of Michigan State's coaches, including head coach Jonathan Smith, Rossi, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, assistant defensive line coach Antjuan Simmons and others. "When I got there, I was welcomed with open arms," Blatt said about MSU. "I met almost the whole staff and I enjoyed building relationships with each one of them. I like the way they run their defense — they’re more of an attacking defense. Overall, it was a great experience and I’m excited to be back up (to East Lansing in the future)." MSU is looking at Blatt either as a traditional defensive end or as a stand-up rush end depending on what his body type looks like once he reaches the college level. Blatt currently measures in at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds. Blatt has not yet been evaluated by Rivals, but with Power Fours offers from Michigan State, Duke, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, West Virginia and Wisconsin, along with other offers from Group of Five schools, he could be a candidate to rise up the rankings later in the cycle. He credits his coaches at Central Catholic for developing him and getting him to this stage where he is receiving a lot of attention from college coaches. "All of this wouldn’t be possible without my coaches at my school," Blatt said. "They all pushed me to be my absolute best. They’re the reason I’m in this situation!"

A late addition to the junior day list, Charles received a scholarship offer from Michigan State while he was on campus. MSU is not the only school that has offered Charles. He has also received offers from Penn State, Syracuse, Toledo and West Virginia. One day prior to visiting Michigan State, he was at Toledo on Jan. 18. Charles also visited Happy Valley to check out Penn State on Nov. 9, 2024 for the Nittany Lions' "White Out" victory over Washington. Additionally, Charles has received interest from Cornell, Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin, as he has received game-day invites from those programs or coaches from those schools have recently come to visit him. Suiaunoa, Simmons and the Spartans like the 6-foot-5 Charles as a traditional defensive end, but he will likely need to add weight to his frame to play on the defensive line at the college level. But his length with a self-reported 84-inch wingspan and the physical tools he possesses have many college programs excited about him.

Pittman, a high-three outside linebacker in the 2026 class, was offered by the Spartans in October of 2024. He ranks as the No. 12 prospect in the state of Virginia and the No. 29 outside linebacker in the 2026 cycle. Michigan State likes the King Forks High School standout at the rush end position, and Pittman was able to spend a lot of quality time with co-special teams coordinator/rush ends coach Chad Wilt. He was able to meet Smith. "First, Coach Wilt personally picked me up and took me around campus and the facilities," Pittman explained. "After that, we went to the basketball ball game — I would have say that was probably my favorite thing about the visit, the crowd was crazy! I did get a chance to meet the head coach, Jonathan Smith, we sat down and he talked to me and my parents." The visit went well for Pittman, and he plans to return to East Lansing later this year, perhaps for an official visit. "I would definitely consider returning," Pittman said about Michigan State. "I do want to make an official visit (to MSU) in the future." The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Pittman also has offers from Duke, James Madison, Liberty, North Carolina, Syracuse, Temple, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and others.