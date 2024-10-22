MSU's Xavier Booker on his offseason development and the upcoming season

in other news
MSU's Jonathan Kim and Nick Marsh earn Big Ten Player of the Week honors
MSU kicker Jonathan Kim is the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week and WR Nick Marsh earns Freshman honors.
Homecoming Photo Gallery: Iowa versus Michigan State - Oct. 19, 2024
Relive Michigan State's 32-20 homecoming win over Iowa through the lens of Marvin Hall's camera.
Michigan State's offense breaks out in 32-point outing against Iowa
Michigan State's offense finally broke through against Iowa, but things can be even better.
Locked On Spartans: Michigan State gets a HUGE win over Iowa
Michigan State football needed a win in the worst way against Iowa, and the Spartans got one.
Jonathan Kim and MSU's run defense were prominent in 32-20 win over Iowa
Michigan State safety Nikai Martinez: “We’re not shocked about what happened."
Xavier Booker is looking to reach new heights for the Michigan State men's basketball as he enters his sophomore season for the 2024-2025 campaign.
In his freshman season, Booker averaged 3.7 points per game and 1.7 rebounds per game in 27 contests played. Heading into this season, Booker spoke about the offseason and his goals for his second year in East Lansing.
“I know what I needed to work on, doing all my strength and weight (training) and then just my overall game, learning the game still day-by-day," Booker said. "That’s been the main part, just learning the game, getting more comfortable."
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo mentioned that Booker needs to be a better rebounder. Booker has made a concerted effort to improve on rebounding this offseason.
“That’s the main thing he gets on me about is rebounding," Booker said about Izzo. "I’m pretty much good in every other aspect. He just wants me to continue to rebound at a consistent level.”