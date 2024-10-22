Advertisement

MSU kicker Jonathan Kim is the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week and WR Nick Marsh earns Freshman honors.

 • Verbose Dutch and Ryan O'Bleness
Relive Michigan State's 32-20 homecoming win over Iowa through the lens of Marvin Hall's camera.

 • Marvin Hall and Paul Fanson
Michigan State's offense finally broke through against Iowa, but things can be even better.

 • Jacob Cotsonika
Michigan State football needed a win in the worst way against Iowa, and the Spartans got one.

 • Matt Sheehan
Michigan State safety Nikai Martinez: “We’re not shocked about what happened."

 • Brendan Moore

MSU kicker Jonathan Kim is the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week and WR Nick Marsh earns Freshman honors.

 • Verbose Dutch and Ryan O'Bleness
Relive Michigan State's 32-20 homecoming win over Iowa through the lens of Marvin Hall's camera.

 • Marvin Hall and Paul Fanson
Michigan State's offense finally broke through against Iowa, but things can be even better.

 • Jacob Cotsonika
Published Oct 22, 2024
MSU's Xavier Booker on his offseason development and the upcoming season
Caden Handwork  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer

Xavier Booker is looking to reach new heights for the Michigan State men's basketball as he enters his sophomore season for the 2024-2025 campaign.

In his freshman season, Booker averaged 3.7 points per game and 1.7 rebounds per game in 27 contests played. Heading into this season, Booker spoke about the offseason and his goals for his second year in East Lansing.

“I know what I needed to work on, doing all my strength and weight (training) and then just my overall game, learning the game still day-by-day," Booker said. "That’s been the main part, just learning the game, getting more comfortable."

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo mentioned that Booker needs to be a better rebounder. Booker has made a concerted effort to improve on rebounding this offseason.

“That’s the main thing he gets on me about is rebounding," Booker said about Izzo. "I’m pretty much good in every other aspect. He just wants me to continue to rebound at a consistent level.”

