MSU's Xavier Booker on his offseason development and the upcoming season

Xavier Booker is looking to reach new heights for the Michigan State men's basketball as he enters his sophomore season for the 2024-2025 campaign.

In his freshman season, Booker averaged 3.7 points per game and 1.7 rebounds per game in 27 contests played. Heading into this season, Booker spoke about the offseason and his goals for his second year in East Lansing.

“I know what I needed to work on, doing all my strength and weight (training) and then just my overall game, learning the game still day-by-day," Booker said. "That’s been the main part, just learning the game, getting more comfortable."

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo mentioned that Booker needs to be a better rebounder. Booker has made a concerted effort to improve on rebounding this offseason.

“That’s the main thing he gets on me about is rebounding," Booker said about Izzo. "I’m pretty much good in every other aspect. He just wants me to continue to rebound at a consistent level.”