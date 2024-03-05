The Michigan State men's basketball team looks to bounce back from a three-game losing streak, most recently an 80-74 loss to No. 2 Purdue this past Saturday night at Mackey Arena. Next up, the Boo Buie-led Northwestern Wildcats come to East Lansing to challenge the Spartans on senior night at the Breslin Center. MSU has six seniors/graduate seniors who will be kissing the Spartan logo this Wednesday night, including Mady Sissoko, Tyson Walker, Malik Hall, A.J. Hoggard, Davis Smith and Steven Izzo. Before Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talked about the always emotional senior night, he spoke on his teams play against Purdue. “After looking at the film from the last game, there's no doubt we played a lot better," Tom Izzo said. “We we accomplished some of the things we wanted to accomplish, which means didn't turn the ball over. We got some, I thought, good shots. I thought we missed some shots inside that hurt us. I thought we rebounded pretty well. I thought we offensive rebounded better.”

Senior night

Senior night games carry different weight in East Lansing, as MSU has hung several banners with seniors of past years, as well as fought for NCAA Tournament berths in 25-straight seasons. Izzo explained the teams mentality heading into Wednesdays battle with the Wildcats. “it's one of those nights that is never easy," Tom Izzo confessed. “I'm really happy for a Malik (Hall), who has been through a lot both personally and injury-wise since he's been here, and to see him come on like he has is is awesome, and of course when you have a son that is part of your team. But senior night this week is going to be about trying to win a game and, to be honest with you, that's the most important thing”

“Pressure is a privilege”

Izzo is well aware of the elephant in the room, and what’s needed to reach a 26th consecutive "March Madness" appearance. “I mean, there’s no question — we know where we’re at," the head coach said about his team's ups and downs this season. Hoggard, the senior point guard, gave his view on his team, his legacy and changing the narrative of this season, and in turn, his career at MSU. “I want the story to turn around, and we've got the opportunity to change our story — we got the right mindset, the right group of guys, coaching staff to do it," Hoggard explained. Hoggard would add that, “We know were in desperation time, got to put some games together, we've got to go out there and compete. — pressure is a privilege” A wide range of philosophies exist on how players can best deal with the pressure of high-level athletics, and Tom Izzo is of the opinion you face it head on, often citing “the elephant” and how one should not “make it heavier than it already is.” The elder Izzo summarized this often-used phrasing, saying, “Don't worry about the mentality that you may be afraid, and just make the damn free throw, you know? Work on it, and make it.” He’d go on to say, “But you know, I'm not into that (coddling athletes). ‘Hey, don't put too much pressure on them.' I'm into the, ‘Why did you come here?’ And if you don't want any pressure, you picked a bad school. You know you picked a bad place. That's your fault, not mine. But if you come here, you know this is the level you're expected to play at. This is the things you're expected to play for, and I love that."

Will any seniors return for another year (via COVID exemption)

Speaking of elephants in the room, Tom Izzo spoke on the seniors, and how he is approaching the possibility that any may use their COVID-19 exemption for another year of eligibility. “Yeah, that's right — we have one more COVID year, huh?" Tom Izzo said. "I try to eliminate that. I think it was one of the dumber things we've ever done, but I understand it. I mean, the way I look at it, my seniors are seniors this year from everything I know. But if one or two have opportunities (to return), that'll be addressed after the year.” Izzo hasn't given up on this team yet, saying, "If we play our best basketball, I think we've got a lot of games still left to win.”

Steven Izzo recalls his time at MSU, and gives his father (Tom Izzo) the credit he is often is reluctant to accept

Raised by Michigan State basketball, Steven Izzo knows the gravity of senior day arguably better than anyone, “The memories that I have from senior day have gone back to since I was a little kid — it's the icing on the cake for the four or five years that you're here," Steven Izzo explained. "I don't want to sound like Jim Nantz and say, ‘It's the tradition like no other,' but it it truly is something that no other place can replicate.” The younger Izzo recalled a moment earlier in the season, his first basket as a Spartan, and was asked if making that relieved any pressures he may of felt. “Hell yeah, looking back I probably wont shoot again, just say I made every shot that I’ve ever taken,” Steven Izzo jokingly added. "I forgot all the misses, I don't remember any of them well." Steven talked about his favorite memory as a Spartan, and like father like son, wore his heart on his sleeve. ”You know, just spending time with my Dad," Steven said Tom. "You miss out on that for many years. And I give him so much credit because he doesn't give himself enough credit.” Steven Izzo thought back on the over two decades he’s been a part of the program, ”He (Tom Izzo) always made sure that I was able to be on the bench, or be around the guys and spend that time with them," Steven Izzo note. "And you know those are memories that I'm going to tell my kids and generations that come. I'm going to share those stories.” Steven Izzo also hinted at his future plans, and where he see’s himself next year. “Who knows? I might be on staff," the fifth-year senior guard said. "I haven’t figured out jobs. I haven’t worried about that — Im going to go play and figure out the job thing later. I know I got a spot in the basement if I need.” The younger Izzo was asked about any coaching aspirations he has, but it sounds like (at least for the moment) he plans to blaze his own path. "I don't know if I want to coach," Steven Izzo said. "That's not really for me. There's so much time and commitment and just not being around family, and who knows, maybe I'm just saying that and could end up coaching in five years.” The infamous “Spartan Logo kiss” is something truly special and unique to Michigan State, and a ritual Steven Izzo has practices for years, “As a little kid running around in the building (the Breslin Center), kissing the practice floor, kissing the main floor at my parents' house, we used to have a carpet that had the block S on it — I've probably kissed the floor 100 times," Steven Izzo explained. But Wednesday night, it’ll be in front of 15,000 plus, on their feet, and surely loud.

A full circle family reunion for Mady Sissoko

A very special week for center Mady Sissoko was kicked off as his brother, Souleymane, arrived in East Lansing from Mali on Monday night. This will be the first time one of Sisssoko’s family members will be in attendance, and no better time than senior night. Sissoko was asked about his brother seeing him play, and his anticipation to show his sibling his home for the past four years. “Thats going to mean the world to me, and I’m excited," Sissoko said. "He’s the brother who introduced me to the guy who brought me here." Souleymane, years ago, had set up a meeting with Americans on a mission trip in Tangafoya, Mali, who recorded the raw basketball talents Sissoko possessed. His talents led to him enrolling at Wasatach Academy in Utah, and later MSU in 2020. Sissoko talked about what he looks forward to during his brother's visit. “He can experience it here a little bit, can show him around, and the campus, how beautiful it is," Sissoko said. Sissoko's support to his village in Mali — he help build a school and provide running water there this past offseason — has been a point of pride in his time at MSU, and he talked about life after basketball and his plans. “The things I’ve been doing over there (in Mali), help those things grow — expand the schools — and any opportunities I can get to help them over there, that's going to be my mission for sure," Sissoko said. Being the only foreign-born player on MSU's team, Sissoko talked about the difficulties of being far away from home, and the MSU community's support. “Four years, you know, it's been a blessing here," Sissoko said. "A lot of ups and downs, but it's been an honor to be here. You have great people around you who push you — this place is basically my second home.” With his brother in town, Sissoko now gets the opportunity to bring his two worlds together.

Looking ahead

Michigan State currently sits at a 17-12 overall record (9-9 in Big Ten play), is projected to be around a No. 10-seed in the NCAA Tournament, and most likely needs at least one more win to assuredly carve its name into the tournament field this year. As of now, the Spartans are considered almost a sure thing for the Big Dance, but losing out the rest of the season (including in the Big Ten Tournament) would not bode well. MSU hosts Northwestern at home with a 7 p.m. Eastern Time tipoff on Wednesday (Big Ten Network), and wraps up the regular season on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time at Indiana (CBS). The Big Ten Tournament begins on Wednesday, March 13 in Minneapolis, with Michigan State's first postseason game most likely to be on Thursday, March 14 as of now.