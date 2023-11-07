The No. 4-ranked Michigan State men's basketball team was upset on Monday night by James Madison. Following an overtime period, the Dukes defeated the Spartans by a final score of 79-76 in the 2023-2024 season opener.

The Spartans severely struggled shooting the basketball. Michigan State shot 26-for-72 (36%) from the field overall, and was abysmal from deep, making just one out of 20 shots from 3-point range (5%).

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was obviously unhappy with his team's performance. Izzo praised James Madison and said the Dukes deserved the win, but his own players left a lot of things desired.

In fact, there was really only one player who Izzo thought played well, and that was freshman forward Coen Carr.

"We had a couple guys that I thought played very poorly, and about the only guy I thought played well was Coen (Carr), and he played awfully well," Izzo said.

Carr had 14 points, which was second on the team behind graduate senior guard Tyson Walker's 35 points. He made five of his six shots from the floor, and also grabbed six rebounds (including three on the offensive glass) and recorded a block.

"He played hard, he played with some passion, he played with enthusiasm, he played like a freshman should," Izzo said about Carr.

The stunned Spartans discussed the loss in the locker room after the game. While Carr was fairly content with his performance, all he really wanted was to win as a team.

"I played all right, but I mean we didn't get the win, so I just felt like I could have did more than what I did," Carr said. "I feel like I still left a lot of plays out there, even though Coach (Izzo) said he was happy with me. But, no, I still feel like we just gotta come together, play better as a team and play harder."