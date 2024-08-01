Heading into Jonathan Smith’s first season at the helm for Michigan State, depth is a question mark for certain positions groups. One position where the depth really isn’t a concern is linebacker.

Cal Haladay is back for his fifth season at Michigan State to lead the way after accumulating over 300 tackles in the last three years.

“We've got a good group of guys (in the linebackers room),” Haladay said on Tuesday. “I think anybody can go on the field and produce.”

In addition to the notable returns of Jordan Hall and Darius Snow, Michigan State added Jordan Turner, Wayne Matthews III, Semaj Bridgeman and Marcellius Pulliam from the transfer portal this offseason. This unit is deeper than it has been in recent seasons, which bodes well for the team and everybody at the position.

“Having more guys being able to play makes it easier on everyone else and then you’re saving each other the workload and then you can trust everybody that goes in,” Haladay said. “They’re going to be able to go in and be effective and be efficient in what they do. I think that’s big.”

Michigan State boasts numerous guys with experience at linebacker, which should make Haladay more effective when he’s on the field since he likely won’t be asked to play as many snaps as he did in previous years.

“I’ve played in games where I’ve played 90 some snaps a game, 80 snaps, and it becomes a long season,” he explained.