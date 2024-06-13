Michigan State golfer Ashton McCulloch appeared in the U.S. Open for the first time in his career today as he wrapped up the first round at the Pinehurst Golf Course in North Carolina. McCulloch was one of 16 amateurs that qualified to compete in this year's tournament.

McCulloch opened the first round shooting a 75 and finishing five over par. During the first nine holes, McCulloch shot a 37 with his best hole coming on a par five on the fifth hole where he eagled. McCulloch also bogeyed on the sixth and eighth holes, while opening the first round with a triple bogey on a par four.

On the second nine, the Ontario native shot a 38 with bogies on three par fours on the 14th, 16th, and 18th holes. McCulloch finished the day tied for 105th.

McCulloch is set to tee off the second round tomorrow at 2:42 p.m. in the final pairing with Michigan native Willie Mack III and Richard Mansell of England.