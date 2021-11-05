MSU picks up commitment from 2022 DE James Schott

Michigan State added a second defensive end to its 2022 class when James Schott, of Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove, committed to the Spartans Friday afternoon.

The Rivals.com two-star defensive end de-committed from Miami (OH) in mid-October due to attention heating up from Power Five schools. Michigan State, Iowa and Louisville were among the schools who ramped up their pursut of Schott after viewing his senior film. Schott visited East Lansing for the second time this year and took in the Spartans' victory over Michigan this past Saturday. Then came his commitment today (Friday), as his No. 1-ranked Center Grove team prepares for its playoff game tonight against Columbus North. As for his visit to Michigan State, the Spartans showed him everything he wanted to see. "We showed up and had breakfast then had a little meeting with some coaches," Schott told SpartanMag. "After that we took the field and watched the game and afterwards we sat and spoke with the coaches about the game." Schott also had a chance to speak with multiple Michigan State coaches, including head coach Mel Tucker: "I talked to Coach Tucker, Burton, and Hazleton. He was telling me beyond all the recruiting I have a team back in Greenwood and wished me luck through the playoffs," Schott said. "It was surreal talking to him (Mel Tucker). It's almost like celebrity-level status." Schott announced his commitment via Twitter:

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGxvdCBvZiB0aG91Z2h0IGFuZCB0YWxrIHdpdGggbXkg ZmFtaWx5LCBpdCBjb21lcyB3aXRoIGdyZWF0IGV4Y2l0ZW1lbnQgSSBhbSBj b21taXR0aW5nIHRvIE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIFVuaXZlcnNpdHkuIEkgd291 bGQgbGlrZSB0byB0aGFuayBteSBmYW1pbHkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFJvbkJ1cnRvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQ29hY2hSb25CdXJ0b248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ29hY2hfbXR1Y2tlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29h Y2hfbXR1Y2tlcjwvYT4uIEVhc3QgTGFuc2luZyEhISBIZXJlIHdlIGNvbWUg 8J+fouKaqu+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWXBYc2lYdXBDOSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1lwWHNpWHVwQzk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFt ZXMgU2Nob3R0IDMyIChASmFtZXNTY2hvdHQxNikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYW1lc1NjaG90dDE2L3N0YXR1cy8xNDU2NjYzNzM3 NjQ2MDc1OTA1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDUsIDIw MjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Schott camped at Michigan State in June and continued communication with Schott through the summer and into the fall. Schott committed to Miami of Ohio in June, where his older brother, Jackson Schott, is a freshman linebacker.

"Coach Burton was always going to be honest with me and have the best communication with me no matter what it is, and he expects the same in return from me," said James Schott. "It's been great," Schott said of his recruitment. "It's been better than I deserve. I love all the coaches at MSU and I feel the love from all the coaches. Just really uplifting things and checking up with me often." Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove is 10-0 and ranked No. 1 in 6A Indiana high school football. Center Grove has ripped through their schedule with wins over Indianapolis Lawrence Central, Carmel, Indianapolis Lawrence North, and many more. Schott joins Minneapolis (Minn.) SMB Wolfpack defensive end Chase Carter as the Spartans' second defensive end commit for the class of 2022.

JIM COMPARONI'S TAKE: