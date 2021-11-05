MSU picks up commitment from 2022 DE James Schott
Michigan State added a second defensive end to its 2022 class when James Schott, of Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove, committed to the Spartans Friday afternoon.
The Rivals.com two-star defensive end de-committed from Miami (OH) in mid-October due to attention heating up from Power Five schools. Michigan State, Iowa and Louisville were among the schools who ramped up their pursut of Schott after viewing his senior film.
Schott visited East Lansing for the second time this year and took in the Spartans' victory over Michigan this past Saturday. Then came his commitment today (Friday), as his No. 1-ranked Center Grove team prepares for its playoff game tonight against Columbus North.
As for his visit to Michigan State, the Spartans showed him everything he wanted to see.
"We showed up and had breakfast then had a little meeting with some coaches," Schott told SpartanMag. "After that we took the field and watched the game and afterwards we sat and spoke with the coaches about the game."
Schott also had a chance to speak with multiple Michigan State coaches, including head coach Mel Tucker:
"I talked to Coach Tucker, Burton, and Hazleton. He was telling me beyond all the recruiting I have a team back in Greenwood and wished me luck through the playoffs," Schott said. "It was surreal talking to him (Mel Tucker). It's almost like celebrity-level status."
Schott announced his commitment via Twitter:
Schott camped at Michigan State in June and continued communication with Schott through the summer and into the fall. Schott committed to Miami of Ohio in June, where his older brother, Jackson Schott, is a freshman linebacker.
"Coach Burton was always going to be honest with me and have the best communication with me no matter what it is, and he expects the same in return from me," said James Schott.
"It's been great," Schott said of his recruitment. "It's been better than I deserve. I love all the coaches at MSU and I feel the love from all the coaches. Just really uplifting things and checking up with me often."
Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove is 10-0 and ranked No. 1 in 6A Indiana high school football. Center Grove has ripped through their schedule with wins over Indianapolis Lawrence Central, Carmel, Indianapolis Lawrence North, and many more.
Schott joins Minneapolis (Minn.) SMB Wolfpack defensive end Chase Carter as the Spartans' second defensive end commit for the class of 2022.
JIM COMPARONI'S TAKE:
I thought Schott was underrated the first time I saw his junior film, and wasn't surprised to see Big Ten teams eventually turn up the heat on him. We kept him on our SpartanMag Big Board even after his commitment to Miami of Ohio, and moved up higher in recent weeks as Michigan State remained in the market for a defensive end.
I haven't yet seen a full package of his senior highlights, but when I saw clips from some of his games in late August and early September, his continued progression was apparent. His strength and closing speed had improved from his excellent junior film.
My thoughts on his junior film: Schott offers a good mixture of long arms and good quickness/agility. He showed an uncommon combination of height, range and ability to execute the shoulder dip portion of the dip and rip.
He bends pretty well and shows the beginnings of being able to turn the corner as a pass rusher. His ability to change direction when playing against the read option oozes potential. He uses his hands well, something that he can build upon as he adds mass, strength and physical maturity.
Schott runs like a horse on kickoff coverage for the best team in Indiana and is a violent finisher.
Michigan State liked him enough in the spring to offer a scholarship, and continued to like him during summer camp, and moved on him this fall after seeing a continued slope of improvement toward a high ceiling of potential.
Most 6-foot-5 defensive end prospects are far from a finished product in their teen-age years. Iowa and Michigan State saw a high ceiling of developmental potential in Schott and pursued him, with Michigan State closing the deal with a knockout visit during the Michigan football weekend.