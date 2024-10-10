MSU men's tennis, Coach Harry Jadun reaping benefits of great recruiting

Recruiting is the name of the game in any college sport. Sure, there are other factors to having a successful program, but if a team doesn’t have the talent to be competitive, it is at a major disadvantage.

Michigan State men’s tennis is a perfect example of that. The Spartans are reaping the benefits of stacking impressive recruiting classes on top of one another.

It’s not just junior Ozan Baris, who is the No. 1 singles player in college tennis. Redshirt sophomore Aristotelis Thanos has also made his presence known in the college tennis scene. He is ranked at No. 72 in singles.

True freshman Matt Forbes was considered as a blue-chip prospect and is in the fold now as well. Forbes just played in the U.S. Open main draw last month, becoming the first Spartan to ever do so.

The recent infusion of talent under head coach Harry Jadun has added a competitive edge in practice between teammates.

Baris is the top player for Michigan State. Typically, his teammates are competitive with him in practice matches, but Baris usually wins.

When Forbes was playing Baris in preparation for the U.S. Open, Forbes was taking it to Baris. Baris needed a break and he was having a conversation with assistant coach Mike Flowers on the bench.

"'What do you need, a TED talk right now?'" Forbes asked. "'Let’s play tennis.'"

The competitiveness between the top players for the Spartans makes the team even better.

“I think Ozan appreciated that,” Jadun said about Baris' competition with Forbes. “You’re a competitor and this guy didn’t come in to play (number) two singles. He didn’t come in to be the second fiddle and he was clear about that in the recruiting process. He loves Ozan. They get along really well. There’s a good synergy there. Aris (Thanos) is in that mix as well. Each of those guys, when they compete and practice, they make no bones about it. They want to beat each other and that’s what you've got to do if you want to be a great team.”

Thanos represented Greece recently in the Davis Cup – the top annual international team event in men’s tennis. He partnered with Petros Tsitsipas (brother of ATP No. 12 Stefanos Tsitsipas) in a doubles match against ATP No. 4 Novak Djokovic and Hamad Medjedovic. The pair of Djokovic, widely regarded as one of the best men’s tennis players of all time, and Medjedovic were playing in their native Serbia, so the crowd was behind them.

On the first point of the match, Medjedovic served it to Thanos and he returned it right into Djokovic’s chest. The Serbian fans were not happy. They were so unhappy that they needed the idolized Djokovic to calm them down.

That moment could have gotten to Thanos. Instead, he was treating Djokovic like any other guy.

“In that moment, he’s like, ‘Hey, I’m playing him like any other tennis player,’” Jadun said about Thanos. “Aris is very, very confident. He sees himself, five, 10 years from now, at that level — playing grand slams, hopefully winning titles.”

Led by Baris, Michigan State has now proven its worth on the court. It finished in the top-25 as a team last season after advancing to the Boston Regional final in the NCAA Tournament, and Baris is ranked No. 1 in the nation in singles. There is some proof that what Jadun is building in East Lansing is coming to fruition.