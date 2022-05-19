MSU Hockey Update: Adam Nightingale busy with initial moves
East Lansing, Mich. - Adam Nightingale is just 15 days into his tenure as the new head hockey coach at Michigan State, but hasn't delayed in making personnel moves.
MSU's new head coach set out on the road shortly after the hiring became official and has worked to fill roster spots via the transfer portal.
A week after securing a pair of intriguing commitments from the transfer portal, Nightingale welcomed twins Cole and Christian Krygier to return for their fifth season of eligibility at Michigan State.
Cole, a 2018 seventh-round draft pick of the Florida Panthers, and Christian, a 2018 seventh-round draft pick of New York Islanders, entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season. But the twins from Novi announced via an official Michigan State Hockey tweet on Wednesday that they will return for one more year with the Spartans.
Cole Krygier, who is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, played in thirty-five of Michigan State’s games during the 2021-22 campaign accumulating 11 points (4 G, 11 A) and 72 penalty minutes.
Christian Krygier is also a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection. Christian skated in thirty-six games last season for the Spartans and accounted for 8 points (2 G, 6 A) and 79 penalty minutes.
In addition to the re-acquisition of the Krygier twins, Michigan State and Nightingale signed two transfers late last week.
6-foot-1, 200-pound defenseman Michael Underwood, of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., and 5-foot-8, 167-pound goaltender Dylan St. Cyr, of Northville, Mich., committed to Michigan State from the transfer portal a week after Nightingale was hired.
Underwood, who was originally recruited by former MSU Head Coach Danton Cole, committed to Michigan State's previous staff. Nightingale was able to retain the commitment from the experienced blue-liner.
The Spartans' previous staff held a transfer portal commitment from former Cornell goalie Nate McDonald. However, Nightingale decided to go in a different direction and brought St. Cyr back to his home state following stints at both Notre Dame and Quinnipiac.
Underwood, a defense-first fifth-year senior, comes to East Lansing following a four-year period at Clarkson totaling 18 points (5 G, 13 A). Also a fifth-year senior, St. Cyr spent the 2021-22 season at Quinnipiac where the goaltender finished with a 10-2-1 record and a .936 save percentage.
St. Cyr will compete with junior goaltender Pierce Charleson for time between the pipes.
SALARIES AND ASSISTANTS
The first-year head coach will make an annual salary of $385,000, with up to $85,000 in bonuses, according to information obtained by Detroit Free Press.
Additionally, the Free Press reported that Nightingale will be allotted a $365,000 salary pool for his assistant coaches and support staff.
Current NCAA rules limit the amount of paid assistant coaches on men's college hockey staffs to a maximum of two. Teams are also able to employ a Director of Hockey Operations with the current ruleset.
According to College Hockey News' Senior Writer Mike McMahon, Nightingale offered former Boston University Head Coach Albie O'Connell an assistant coaching role on the Michigan State staff. Although sources indicate that interest between O'Connell and MSU was mutual, the 45-year old who spent the last four seasons at BU will look to remain on the East Coast.
Nightingale will continue to work to fill his coaching staff and fill out the roster for the 2022-23 season in the days and weeks ahead.