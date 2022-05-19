MSU Hockey Update: Adam Nightingale busy with initial moves

East Lansing, Mich. - Adam Nightingale is just 15 days into his tenure as the new head hockey coach at Michigan State, but hasn't delayed in making personnel moves.

MSU's new head coach set out on the road shortly after the hiring became official and has worked to fill roster spots via the transfer portal.

A week after securing a pair of intriguing commitments from the transfer portal, Nightingale welcomed twins Cole and Christian Krygier to return for their fifth season of eligibility at Michigan State.

Cole, a 2018 seventh-round draft pick of the Florida Panthers, and Christian, a 2018 seventh-round draft pick of New York Islanders, entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season. But the twins from Novi announced via an official Michigan State Hockey tweet on Wednesday that they will return for one more year with the Spartans.

Cole Krygier, who is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, played in thirty-five of Michigan State’s games during the 2021-22 campaign accumulating 11 points (4 G, 11 A) and 72 penalty minutes.

Christian Krygier is also a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection. Christian skated in thirty-six games last season for the Spartans and accounted for 8 points (2 G, 6 A) and 79 penalty minutes.