Looking to punch its ticket to the Big Ten Tournament, the Michigan State baseball squad faced off against Nebraska for the Spartans' final home series at McLane Stadium in the 2024 season. The Spartans lost two out of three games in the series and came up short in qualifying for the tournament in Omaha.



Game one

Advertisement

The Spartans fell to the Cornhuskers 2-1 in a defensive battle in the first matchup on Thursday. Michigan State opened the scoring in the first inning with a fly-out to center by senior outfielder Greg Ziegler, allowing senior outfielder Jack Frank to score to make it 1-0 in favor of the Spartans. Nebraska tied the game at 1 in the third inning as a double down the left field line by junior third baseman Joshua Overbeek brought in junior second baseman Rhett Stokes. The Cornhuskers scored the game-winning run an inning later courtesy of senior first baseman Ben Columbus’ single to right. Nebraska senior right-handed pitcher Brett Sears was impressive in the win, recording four strikeouts, while allowing six hits and a run scored. Sears earned his eighth win of the season. “They [Nebraska] made good pitches when they needed to," MSU head coach Jake Boss said. "I thought we hit some balls hard — when you get limited opportunities you have to cash in." Senior right-handed pitcher Harrison Cook and sophomore right-handed pitcher Nolan Higgins were impressive on the mound for the Spartans despite the loss. Cook recorded four strikeouts, allowing five hits in six innings pitched. Meanwhile, Higgins recorded one strikeout, allowing three hits in three innings pitched. “Harrison Cook was as good as he’s been all year, Nolan Higgins was lights out tonight as well, we went up against the guy who could be the Pitcher of the Year in our conference,” Boss said.

Game two

The Cornhuskers dominated in the second matchup, winning 11-3 and again had great pitching performances. Nebraska jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first two innings, courtesy of junior catcher Josh Caron’s two-run home run. The Spartans cut the deficit to 5-3 in the sixth inning with hits by junior outfielder Nick Williams and senior third baseman Dillon Kark.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJlIGNvbWUgdGhlIFNwYXJ0YW5zISE8YnI+PGJyPk5pY2sgV2ls bGlhbXMga25vY2tzIGEgMi1ydW4gc2luZ2xlIGFuZCB0aGUgR3JlZW4gJmFt cDsgV2hpdGUgYXJlIHdpdGhpbiA1LTMgdy8gMi1vdXQgcmFsbHkgaW4gNnRo IGFuZCBOZWJyYXNrYSBtYWtpbmcgcGl0Y2hpbmcgY2hhbmdlITxicj48YnI+ TkVCIDU8YnI+TVNVIDM8YnI+MSBvbiwgMiBvdXRzPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTmlja2xhc1dpbGxpYW0xP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBOaWNrbGFzV2lsbGlhbTE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9ubUxPcmFBTVFHIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbm1MT3JhQU1R RzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQE1T VUJhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVUJh c2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzkxNjAwNTk5MTA2MDQ4MDcxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Nebraska scored four more runs in the eighth inning and two more in the ninth with a home run by sophomore shortstop Dylan Carey to win impressively. The Cornhuskers' sophomore right-handed pitcher, Mason McConnaughey, shined in the win with five strikeouts and five hits in 5.2 innings pitched. “They [Nebraska] throw a lot of strikes, they command the strike zone well,” Boss said. “It’s a blueprint for how to pitch, they force you out of your comfort zone, it's why they're toward the top of the league.” In the loss, sophomore left-handed pitcher Joseph Dzierwa recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts in seven innings pitched.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaW1lIHRvIHN0cmV0Y2ggYW5kIHNpbmcgYWJvdXQg8J+lnCZhbXA7 8J+NvyBhdCB0aGUgb2wmIzM5OyBiYWxsZ2FtZS4uLjxicj48YnI+RHppZXJ3 YSB3aXRoIGFub3RoZXIgc3RyaWtlb3V0ICwgbm93IHVwIHRvIDExIEtzIHRo cm91Z2ggNy4wIElQISE8YnI+PGJyPkZsZWV0d29vZCBNYWMgdG8gYWNjb21w YW55IFRob21wc29uIHRvIHRoZSBwbGF0ZSBhZnRlciB0aGUgc3RyZXRjaGlu ZyBhbmQgc2luZ2luZyBhcmUgZG9uZS48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29HcmVlbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvR3JlZW48L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EemllcndhSm9zZXBoP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBEemllcndhSm9zZXBoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYlMz NURWUVNUNCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JTMzVEVlFTVDQ8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBNU1VCYXNlYmFsbCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0 dXMvMTc5MTYwNDI2Nzk4MTA5OTQwNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5N YXkgMTcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Game three

The Spartans avoided the sweep and sent their seniors out with an 11-6 win in the final game of their season. MSU jumped out to a 6-0 lead through four innings of play, with Ziegler, Kark and sophomore first baseman Jacob Anderson driving in runs with hits.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbmRlcnNvbiByb3BlcyBhbiBSQkkgZG91YmxlISE8YnI+PGJyPkph Y29iIEFuZGVyc29uIHdpdGggYW4gUkJJIGRvdWJsZSwgZHJpdmluZyBpbiBD aHJpc3RpYW4gV2lsbGlhbXMgYW5kIGl0JiMzOTtzIGEgNS0wIFNwYXJ0YW4g bGVhZCEhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dv R3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dy ZWVuPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamFjb2Jk YW5kZXJzb241P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqYWNvYmRhbmRlcnNv bjU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9uUTNheW5paVRlIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vblEzYXluaWlUZTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdh biBTdGF0ZSBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQE1TVUJhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzkxODgxMzg4 MTk2NDk5Njg1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxOCwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Nebraska responded with a four-run sixth inning as Carey came through again for the Cornhuskers with a double down the third base line. Michigan State responded to the punch from Nebraska and scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as Frank singled and Ziegler recorded another RBI to extend the Spartans' lead to 8-4. In the seventh inning, freshman right fielder Case Sanderson’s single up the middle and a flyout by junior first baseman Tyler Stone cut the Spartans' lead to 8-6. MSU then put the game away with a three-run bottom of the seventh inning, with doubles by sophomore shortstop Randy Seymour and Frank.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIFNwYXJ0YW4gU2VuaW9yIERheSB0byByZW1lbWJlciBmb3IgSmFj ayBGcmFuayBpbiBmaW5hbCBnYW1lIGluIHRoZSBHcmVlbiAmYW1wOyBXaGl0 ZSEhPGJyPjxicj7igKIgTWF0Y2hlcyBqZXJzZXkgbnVtYmVyIHcvIDIxc3Qg bXVsdGktaGl0IGdhbWU8YnI+4oCiIDR0aCA0LWhpdCBnYW1lPGJyPuKAoiAy IGRvdWJsZXMsIDIgc2luZ2xlczxicj7igKIgMyBSQkkgLyAyIFI8YnI+4oCi IDIgc3dlZWVlZXQgY2F0Y2hlczxicj48YnI+8J+Rj/CfkY/wn5GPPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiB8IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9TcGFydGFuU2Vu aW9yRGF5P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU3Bh cnRhblNlbmlvckRheTwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0phY2tGXzIyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKYWNrRl8yMjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3E0NTNnNTFsUDkiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9xNDUzZzUxbFA5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0 YXRlIEJhc2ViYWxsIChATVNVQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3OTE5MDM2NDE0NTM5 Njk3MzA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Spartans finish their 2024 season with a 24-27 overall record and finish tied ninth in the Big Ten with an 11-13 conference record, just missing the cut line for the Big Ten Tournament.