Mississippi State LB transfer Aaron Brule commits to Michigan State

Michigan State received its third transfer portal commitment of the cycle when landing 6-foot-1 linebacker Aaron Brule on Thursday afternoon. He joins Jacoby Windmon (UNLV) as the second transfer linebacker to commit to Michigan State this week. Brule visited Michigan State mid-week from Wednesday to Friday, his only portal recruiting visit.

Brule announced he was going to transfer from Mississippi State in early December after playing in 40 total games for the Bulldogs. He has played outside linebacker for Mississippi State starting all 11 games as a sophomore. In that sophomore season Brule led all FBS linebackers in pass rush snaps (192), total pressures generated (39) and quarterback hurries (27) per PFF. Brule took a step back as a junior but still logged playing time in 12 games.

Brule will join Michigan State being a senior in 2022 with the option to return in 2023 to play a fifth year COVID season.

Out of Archbishop Rummel High in Metaire, Louisiana Aaron Brule was a four-star recruit. He was listed as the No. 23 linebacker in the country and ranked No. 12 overall recruit in Louisiana by Rivals.com.

Brule was committed to Mel Tucker out of high school when he was the defensive coodinator for Georgia before decommitting and choosing Mississippi State over TCU, Arkansas, and others. Mel Tucker was his main recruiting coach.

"Coach Tucker has a good background in college and the pros." Brule said in a 2017 interview with UGASports.com.