Michigan State women’s soccer opened its 2023 campaign with a win and a clean sheet against Cincinnati . The Spartans took down the Bearcats thanks to a first half goal by midfielder Gabby Mueller .

After going a goal up, No. 17 Michigan State kept the pressure on the Bearcats’ back line, but were unable to find the back of the net for a second time.

In the end, MSU dominated the stat sheet. The Spartans had 19 shots (six shots on goal) while Cincinnati only recorded two shots (one shot on goal). MSU had an 11-1 advantage in corner kicks as well.

After the Spartan players took a lap around DeMartin Stadium, high giving the fans that cheered them on, head coach Jeff Hosler and Mueller spoke to the media about the opening match victory.

“As a ten (central attacking midfielder), I’m always trying to look for a goal in there,” Mueller said. “But with the help from my teammates, it was super easy to find those pockets in behind their 6 (defensive midfielder) and in front of their back line. And so I was able to get a couple of shots off in the first half.”

Hosler likes what he has seen from Mueller, who is in her first year with the Spartans.

“To go ahead and score a goal, that’s going to give her even more confidence,” Hosler said after the game. “I think everyday that she’s with us, she gets more and more comfortable in understanding what we want her to do.”

Mueller transferred to MSU from Baylor and returned to her home state of Michigan in the process. Mueller graduated from Dakota High School in Macomb, and three years later, she is now back in the mitten state.

“I’ve always loved the atmosphere (in the Big Ten),” Mueller said. “That was part of the draw to come back here.”

Mueller had good support in the crowd and on the field for her first game in the green and white. Her parents, siblings, grandparents and cousins were all in the crowd at DeMartin Stadium. On the field, though, she feels that her teammates have her back.

“It was a big relief (scoring the goal) because I came in here a little bit nervous coming to the Big Ten champs,” Mueller said. “I wanted to make sure I could still make an impact. That goal really did help my confidence and my teammates are always there patting me on the back which helps a ton.”

Hosler was pleased at what he saw in the Spartans first match on offense. In addition to getting Mueller from Baylor out of the transfer portal, MSU landed forward Mackenzie Anthony, also from Baylor. Anthony had two shots against Cincinnati and she also assisted Mueller’s goal.

“I think we learned pretty early (that) Gabby Mueller (is) going to be a difference maker for us at the ten (position),” Hosler said. “Her experience at Baylor, she’s on the ball a lot, creating a lot of things and her and Mackenzie (Anthony) have a special connection.”

Compared to last year’s Big Ten championship-winning team, Hosler likes the depth and uniqueness each player brings to the pitch.

“I think we have good depth in each line,” Hosler said. “We’ve got four or five players up top. We’ve got six midfielders we can rotate through. In our back line, (we've) got six or seven players, the same way. I think the depth and I think the versatility in the depth, each player comes off the bench and gives us something a little bit different, that’s going to allow us to continue to mix our starting elevens, give us different looks.”

Michigan State will play its second match of the 2023 season against Bowling Green at DeMartin Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m.

Full comments from Hosler: