Michigan State was unable to overcome an athletic Notre Dame squad Sunday afternoon at DeMartin Stadium, falling 2-1 to the No. 15 ranked Fighting Irish. The loss drops the Spartans to 4-2-0 on the young season, while Notre Dame improves to 3-0-2.

The Fighting Irish led MSU in both shot count (10-8) and shots on goal (4-3), but the Spartans had the advantage in corner kicks (8-4). Early action saw a defensive battle with the Irish getting the only shot on goal in the first 10 minutes of the game. That shot also struck home for Notre Dame as Ellie Ospeck scored off a pass from Leah Klenke for the early lead.

The Spartans managed to press the attack for their first scoring opportunity in the 36th minute. Senior midfielder Justina Gaynor on a corner kick shot the ball toward the left corner of the net, but the Irish's goalkeeper was able to stymie and corral the shot to preserve a 1-0 lead for the visitors heading into the locker room at half. The MSU offense came roaring out of the locker for the second half. Senior forward Mackenzie Anthony in the 47th minute connected on a corner kick for a header shot on the goal, but was again thwarted by Notre Dame's goalkeeper. A yellow card against the Spartans in the 51st minute provided Maddie Mercado an opportunity to extend the Irish's lead as she scored on a pass from Ospeck.

In the 62nd minute, MSU goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks was able to halt an attempt by Notre Dame to extend its lead, stopping an Irish shot on goal to keep the lead at just 2-0. The Spartans thereafter started to gain the advantage in the battle for possession. Junior forward Jordyn Wickes had shots on goal in the 67th and 68th minutes while senior forward Ranya Senhaji added another in the 71st minute. All were unable to get past the Irish's goalkeeper to cut into Notre Dame's lead, though. The Irish offense had its own offensive attack in the final minutes, managing three attacks on goal but falling short each time. Finally, MSU's Wickes connected into the back of the net from six yards out in the 88th minute to avoid a shutout for the Spartans.

Despite pressure by Michigan State's offense in the final two minutes, MSU was unable to score an equalizer. Parks finished the game playing the full 90 minutes in goal for MSU, notching two saves. Irish goalkeeper Ashley Naylore had two of her own in 90 minutes, while Wickes' goal was her fourth of the season. "Notre Dame is incredibly athletic. I thought we did an incredible job. That is one of the best pressing teams in the country," said head coach Jeff Hosler. "We showed incredible resolve, patience and composure in our build up. In the first half we just weren't dangerous enough. We didn't get ourselves the ball in a dangerous enough way. We did a much better job in the second half. I liked the way that our team grew into the game. "I think we learned we can dig a little deeper and we have more to give," concluded Hosler. When we do, we can play with anyone in the country." Marvin Hall was on hand for Spartans Illustrated as well. Please enjoy the gallery of assorted shots on the game by him below.