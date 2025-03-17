2028 ATH DeAndre Bidden discusses interest in Michigan State and Michigan

Class of 2028 athlete DeAndre Bidden discusses his recruiting process, and what he likes about Michigan State.
Five key storylines to watch as Michigan State football begins spring practice on March 18.
The bracket is finally here and your Michigan State Spartans are a 2-seed. Abby and Jonah are joined by Paul Fanson.
Michigan State will host coveted North Alabama graduate transfer cornerback Ashaad Williams on a visit this week.
Michigan State and Tom Izzo reacted to making a 27th straight NCAA Tournament and discussed its first opponent, Bryant.
