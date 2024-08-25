Coming off of a 2-2 draw against No. 9 Arkansas, the No. 8 Michigan State women's soccer team faced off against the Ohio Bobcats for Senior Day at DeMartin Stadium. The Spartans defeated the Bobcats 3-0 with impressive performances on offense and defense.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGwgU3BhcnRhbnMgb24gU2VuaW9yIERheSDwn6SpPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veGZxVlFBdWxGUSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3hm cVZRQXVsRlE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgV29tZW4m IzM5O3MgU29jY2VyIChATVNVX3dzb2NjZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX3dzb2NjZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE4Mjc3ODc1NTQwOTc0 NTE0NjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDI1LCAyMDI0PC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

MSU opened the scoring 10 minutes in as graduate forward Meg Hughes found the center of the net to give the Spartans an early 1-0 lead. Junior midfielder Emerson Sargeant picked up the assist for the Spartans. “Meg’s been huge for us from the very start she had a good preseason, her running was great against Notre Dame, it was great again last Thursday against Arkansas, made a massive impact in today’s game both on the ball and obviously getting the goal,” said MSU head coach Jeff Hosler.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TUEFSVEFOIEdPQUwhISE8YnI+PGJyPk1lZyBIdWdoZXMgZ2V0cyB0 aGUgU3BhcnRhbnMgb24gdGhlIGJvYXJkIGVhcmx5IHdpdGggaGVyIGZpcnN0 IGdvYWwgb2YgdGhlIHNlYXNvbiEgRW1lcnNvbiBTYXJnZWFudCBhZGRzIGhl ciB0aGlyZCBhc3Npc3QgaW4gdGhyZWUgZ2FtZXMg8J+ZjDxicj48YnI+MTA6 MTkgfCBNU1UgMSwgT0hJTyAwPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vM2Fy N1NtYzNHcCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzNhcjdTbWMzR3A8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgU29jY2VyIChATVNV X3dzb2NjZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX3dz b2NjZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE4Mjc3NTc4MjE4Mjk0OTMxNjY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDI1LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Hughes added another for the Spartans in the 18th minute to make it 2-0 with sophomore forward Bella Najera and junior defender Sofia Beerworth recording the assists. MSU headed into halftime with a 2-0 lead over Ohio with Hughes having scored both goals.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yLTAgU1BBUlRBTlMhIPCfpKk8YnI+PGJyPlNvZmlhIEJlZXJ3b3J0 aCBhbmQgQmVsbGEgTmFqZXJhIHNldCB1cCB0aGUgTWVnIEh1Z2hlcyBicmFj ZSE8YnI+PGJyPjE4OjUzIHwgTVNVIDIsIE9ISU8gMDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0dyZWVuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29HcmVlbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzJTeXF6QXlqSGoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8yU3lxekF5 akhqPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIFdvbWVuJiMzOTtz IFNvY2NlciAoQE1TVV93c29jY2VyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL01TVV93c29jY2VyL3N0YXR1cy8xODI3NzYxMDk3MjkxNDkzNjY5 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyNSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

MSU’s defense was impressive in the first half as it held Ohio to no shots on goal. The Spartans recorded six shots with three of those shots on goal. In the second half, both teams went scoreless until the final minute of play as graduate forward Mackenzie Anthony found the back of the net to add the finishing touches to an impressive 3-0 win over the Bobcats. Emerson Saregeant collected her second assist of the afternoon on the Anthony goal.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3QgZG9uZSB5ZXQhPGJyPjxicj5NYWNrZW56aWUgQW50aG9ueSBh ZGRzIGhlciBzZWNvbmQgZ29hbCBpbiB0d28gZ2FtZXMgdG8gZ2l2ZSBNU1Ug dGhlIDMtMCBsZWFkIGluIHRoZSBmaW5hbCBtaW51dGUhPGJyPjxicj44OToz MiB8IE1TVSAzLCBPSElPIDA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvR29HcmVlbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0dvR3JlZW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80QWI4 dHBvOWlxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNEFiOHRwbzlpcTwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBTb2NjZXIgKEBNU1Vf d3NvY2NlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1Vfd3Nv Y2Nlci9zdGF0dXMvMTgyNzc4NDc4ODgxMzQ1MTM5Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjUsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Spartans offense recorded 12 shots — including six on goal — while their defense carried the day, holding the Bobcats to three total shots. Redshirt junior goalkeeper Belle Okoroafo made her first career start, recording two saves. “Really cool moment, Belle’s earned this opportunity she’s an incredible player with KP [Kaitlyn Parks] playing at an elite level, Belle would be a starter at pretty much any other program in the country right now,” said Coach Hosler. “For her to get in play the way that she did she’s earned it for her performances leading up to this, she had some great spring game performances as well.” With the win, MSU improves to 2-0-1 on the season. “All of our goals are still ahead of us, it starts with just being our best every day and the non-conference schedule that we’ve already had we’re going to pick it back up next Thursday with Ole Miss, there’s no time to just to rest to sit on that, it's a very focused group they’ve done a great job leading our team so far,” said Coach Hosler Michigan State returns to the pitch to face Ole Miss on Thursday at 7 p.m. for Student Section Night. Fans can stream the game on B1G+.