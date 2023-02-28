Michigan State women's basketball saw three players earn Big Ten honors, announced by the league office on Tuesday. Both sophomore guards Matilda Ekh and DeeDee Hagemann earned All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition as voted on by both media and coaches, while graduate guard Kamaria McDaniel was voted honorable mention by the media. Freshman guard Theryn Hallock received the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award for the Spartans as well. The honors announced by the Big Ten bring the total to 52 All-Big Ten selections in the 16 seasons under head coach Suzy Merchant. MSU has also featured at least two players on the All-Big Ten honors list in 15 of the past 16 seasons.

Ekh, the Vasteras, Sweden native, earned her second-straight honorable mention accolade this season from the Big Ten. She leads the team in made 3-point field goals with 68, which is ninth all-time at Michigan State. Ekh is second on the team in scoring with 12.3 points per game, and sits third in the Big Ten standings with 2.5 3-point field goals made per game and in 3-point field goal percentage at 39.8%.

Matilda Ekh drives to the basket versus Wisconsin in East Lansing on Jan. 11, 2023 (Marvin Hall - Spartan Illustrated)

A Detroit native, Hagemann earns her first All-Big Ten honors this season. She leads the Spartans with 139 assists and is fifth in the league with 5.0 assists per game. Her 2.7 assist/turnover ratio is second in the Big Ten. Hagemann's 8.7 points per game is fifth on the team, and she leads MSU with 54 steals and is seventh in the league in both total steals and steals per game (1.9). McDaniel, an Inkster, Michigan native, earns her second All-Big Ten honors this season after being named first-team All-Big Ten during her sophomore campaign at Penn State in the 2019-2020 season. McDaniel leads the Spartans in scoring with 13.7 points per game, and has posted seven 20-plus games this season. She is 23rd in conference standings for total points (383) and points per game, and her 12 field goals made against Oregon on Nov. 27 was the 13th-most in in a game by any Big Ten player this season.

Kamaria McDaniel drives to the rim versus Wisconsin in East Lansing on Jan. 11, 2023 (Marvin Hall - Spartan Illustrated)

Iowa's Caitlin Clark earned Big Ten Player of the Year award by the both coaches and the media. Ohio State's Cotie McMahon captured Freshman of the Year by both the coaches and media. Iowa's Hannah Stuelke was named Sixth Player of the Year, while Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes was the Defensive Player of the Year. Indiana's Teri Moren earned Coach of the Year honors by both the media and the coaches. No. 9-seeded Michigan State will face No. 8-seeded Nebraska in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, March 2 at 12:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.