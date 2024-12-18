Michigan State Women's Basketball: Montana Game Preview

Michigan State's Theryn Hallock, left, scores as Wayne State's Gabi Lutchka defends during the first quarter on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in East Lansing. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The No. 15 ranked Michigan State women’s basketball team is off to a historic start in its 2024-25 season. The Spartans are 10-0, which is their best start in program history and are among one of the four remaining unbeaten teams in the Big Ten conference. MSU sits with No. 1 UCLA, and No. 11 Ohio State all at 11-0, and No. 8 Maryland at 10-0. The Spartans will look to keep their undefeated season alive as they face off against the Montana Lady Griz in the first of two games in the West Palm Beach Classic in West Palm Beach, Florida, starting on Thursday. Tipoff is set for noon Eastern time from Rubin Arena with the game being streamed on Baller TV.

Michigan State

The Spartans are coming off a 68-66 win against the then No. 21 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes Sunday. Julia Ayrault led MSU in scoring with 19 points in the win. Grace VanSlooten’s 14 points and Nyla Hampton’s 13 were also key factors in the Spartans impressive win to open Big Ten conference play. Offensively, MSU has been led this season by Ayrault. The graduate guard is averaging 16.7 points per game on the season and sits close to a double-double with 8.0 rebounds per game. Junior forward VanSlooten has proven to be a valuable addition to MSU’s team this season. The Oregon transfer averages 15.3 points per game and leads the team in rebounds, averaging 8.2 per game. MSU ranks best in the Big Ten and fifth best in the country in scoring offense as it averages 89.1 points per game and ranks second in the conference in 3-point percentage, hitting 37.9% from beyond the arc. The Spartans backcourt has been a dominating force this season. Junior guard Theryn Hallock is averaging 11.8 points per game and graduate guard Hampton is fourth in the Big Ten in steals, averaging 2.3 per game. Defensively, Michigan State is second in the Big Ten in steals (14.6 per game) and blocks (6.1 per game).

Montana