Michigan State wide receiver Alante Brown is focused and ready for 2024
Wide receiver Alante Brown’s first season at Michigan State nearly was upended before it started.
On the opening kickoff of the 2023 season, Brown suffered a hit that forced him to exit the field via a cart.
A hit like that can make an athlete cautious if they are lucky to even step back on the field.
Brown has no plans to change the approach he takes, however.
“Football is a dangerous sport,” Brown said on Thursday. “I thank God he allowed me to get back up after the hit. I love the sport, and if you love the sport, you’re gonna do whatever you gotta do.”
He’d give some background to where his passion for football stems from, and why he is loyal to the sport, despite the risks.
“I’m from the south side of Chicago," Brown explained. "We don’t have much and a lot of kids don’t make it on the south side. The love of the game allowed me to get up, and every day just continue to feel joy and ball, and feel free when I step on the field.”
Heavily recruited out of high school by Michigan State, his moment comes full circle
Many thought Brown would be a Spartan in 2020, as he was committed to Michigan State for a while as a high school prospect, until the heated recruitment ultimately ended with his eventual signing to Big Ten foe, Nebraska.
He would eventually wind up in East Lansing after all, though. After three seasons with the Cornhuskers, Brown made the decision to transfer to Michigan State ahead of the 2023 season.
"It's like full circle for me," Brown said about coming to Michigan State. "Coming out of high school, I didn't come here, but it's just a blessing that I'm here right now, and the culture — the culture is gonna change. That’s the main focus, get back to a winning culture.”
Of course, when Brown came to Michigan State last year, it was under head coach Mel Tucker. Things have obviously changed since then as a whole new regime is now in town.
The system head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren and the rest of staff bring to the Spartans fits Brown’s playing style perfectly. Brown likes the coaches will use the wide receivers in a variety of ways, and he likes their track record of finding offensive success.
“The players they had (at Oregon State), they had some very good guys that set some good examples," Brown said about the coaches. "So they (the staff) definitely paint us a good picture (of what the offense could be).
”It gives me confidence (players similar to Brown having success in Jonathan Smith’s system) how they put guys inside, outside, put them in the back, in space or take them vertically to use their speed.”
Additionally, Brown played his fair share of quarterback before his collegiate career, and spoke on if his inclusion in any passing packages has been introduced yet.
“Not yet, but you know I can still spin it," Brown said about any potnetinal gadget plays that involve him throwing the football.
Courtney Hawkins and his wide receivers room
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news