The Spartans announced their uniform for this game on social media Thursday evening, in a video featuring highlights from last week’s game against Michigan, and a MSU player in the fall colors in East Lansing. The video revealed an all-white combo for the Spartans this week. The white helmet features the green Greek key stripe and a green Spartan logo, to go with the white jersey and pants.

With only a handful of games left in the season, Michigan State football hits the road again this Saturday for a matchup with Minnesota .

MSU began wearing a white helmet regularly in 2017, frequently calling this all-white look the “stormtrooper” look. The combo actually debuted in a home game against Western Michigan, but has quickly become the go-to combo for big road games.

Some quick facts about this week’s uniform:

- This is the eighth unique uniform combo MSU has worn in eight games this season. MSU has not repeated a uniform within its own season since 2019.

- This is the sixteenth time MSU has worn all-white combo. They are 4-11 in previous games.

- After last week’s black-black-black combo, this is the second week in a row of MSU going with one color head-to-toe.

This week’s game will have a nice contrast for viewers, as Minnesota is slated to wear an all-black combo.

The Spartans return home next week for a matchup against Nebraska, which will likely see the team feature the green or black jersey in its combo. The following week, at Ohio State, the Spartans will actually get their choice of a dark uniform, as OSU is scheduled to wear a new light gray alternate uniform.