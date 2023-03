Among Michigan State's long list of visitors this past weekend was 2024 offensive lineman Kyle Altuner out of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland.

It was the second visit to East Lansing for Altuner in his recruitment, and the first in over nine months, with his last visit coming last June. The trip offered the three-star guard prospect a chance to check out the changes around the program since his last trip and more.

Shortly after his visit, Spartans Illustrated caught up with the Maryland native to discuss what stood out on his visit and his recruitment going forward.