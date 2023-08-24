Michigan State safety Malik Spencer 'can't wait' for sophomore season
Michigan State sophomore safety Malik Spencer got his "feet wet" as a true freshman last season. Spencer appeared in the final five games of the 2022 season for the Spartans, and played 56 snaps on defense and 57 snaps on special teams. He recorded five tackles.
Heading into 2023, Spencer is expected to step into a starting role at safety, alongside fellow sophomore Jaden Mangham.
Spencer anticipates playing mostly at strong safety this season, but noted that he and Mangham are learning both the strong and free safety (or "left" and "right") spots. Spencer noted that he gained experience at nickel back in 2022, and he could certainly play there in a pinch if needed, but he has primarily been focusing on the safety position in 2023.
While the positions are different, Spencer draws a lot of parallels between strong safety and nickel back. The reps that Spencer got as a true freshman will help prepare him for his larger role in 2023.
"I'm more strong (safety)," Spencer said earlier this week about his role in 2023. "Strong and free, both the safety (spots), really. Some of that dime too, but not really that nickel at all. To me, nickel is probably the same thing (as strong safety). It's just different sides of the field. With nickel, I'll say I just guard more actual receivers. Strong (safety) is easier to me because it's like we're guarding tight ends. Yeah, they're bigger, but if you're strong and if you're on the same thing they're on, I feel like it's easy.
"But, I feel like nickel, that helped me a lot in man coverage and just understanding, sometimes, some coverages, you'll lose in certain reps. For example, like for cover-three for the corners(backs), they're going to give up the hitch. Like, corners are over top (in that scenario). So it's just certain things like that, just learning help and where everything is at."
Michigan State's secondary had it struggles in pass coverage in 2022, but the early playing time Spencer received as a true freshman will be important for his growth and development. Mangham and sophomore defensive back Dillon Tatum also saw significant snaps as true freshmen. With a huge opportunity in front of them for larger roles in 2023, that trio is ready to step up for the Spartans.
"I feel like that just got our feet wet," Spencer said about the first-year defensive backs in 2022. "We're not not in there scared or hesitant or just thinking too much. It's just kind of like it is what it is — play ball, make a play. I ain't gonna lie, we're hungry (in 2023)."
Spencer is confident, and ready for his opportunity, but is willing to continue to put the necessary work in. He also has some lofty expectations for himself.
“At this point right now, it's all up to me," Spencer said. "All I’ve got to do is just maximize every opportunity that comes to me. I've gotta just make it. I can’t BS, I can’t play around. I’ve got to do it at 100 percent. A year from now, if I do everything I need to do, (I’ll be an) All-American, easy. I will be a household name.”
While there will certainly be more pressure on Spencer in 2023, he feels like last season prepared him for a starting role this coming season. He had to earn his spot, and has grown more comfortable as things have progressed throughout his young career.
"It feels regular," Spencer said about starting in 2023. "I feel like it feels more regular just because last year I didn't come here and play instantly. If I came here and played instantly, I felt like it would kind of be like, 'dang,' kind of surreal. Because I came in here, put work in, been with the program, really got to feel it out and really got to be here for a little minute, it feels like I'm just going along now, smooth."
