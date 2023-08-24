Michigan State sophomore safety Malik Spencer got his "feet wet" as a true freshman last season. Spencer appeared in the final five games of the 2022 season for the Spartans, and played 56 snaps on defense and 57 snaps on special teams. He recorded five tackles.

Heading into 2023, Spencer is expected to step into a starting role at safety, alongside fellow sophomore Jaden Mangham.

Spencer anticipates playing mostly at strong safety this season, but noted that he and Mangham are learning both the strong and free safety (or "left" and "right") spots. Spencer noted that he gained experience at nickel back in 2022, and he could certainly play there in a pinch if needed, but he has primarily been focusing on the safety position in 2023.

While the positions are different, Spencer draws a lot of parallels between strong safety and nickel back. The reps that Spencer got as a true freshman will help prepare him for his larger role in 2023.

"I'm more strong (safety)," Spencer said earlier this week about his role in 2023. "Strong and free, both the safety (spots), really. Some of that dime too, but not really that nickel at all. To me, nickel is probably the same thing (as strong safety). It's just different sides of the field. With nickel, I'll say I just guard more actual receivers. Strong (safety) is easier to me because it's like we're guarding tight ends. Yeah, they're bigger, but if you're strong and if you're on the same thing they're on, I feel like it's easy.

"But, I feel like nickel, that helped me a lot in man coverage and just understanding, sometimes, some coverages, you'll lose in certain reps. For example, like for cover-three for the corners(backs), they're going to give up the hitch. Like, corners are over top (in that scenario). So it's just certain things like that, just learning help and where everything is at."

Michigan State's secondary had it struggles in pass coverage in 2022, but the early playing time Spencer received as a true freshman will be important for his growth and development. Mangham and sophomore defensive back Dillon Tatum also saw significant snaps as true freshmen. With a huge opportunity in front of them for larger roles in 2023, that trio is ready to step up for the Spartans.

"I feel like that just got our feet wet," Spencer said about the first-year defensive backs in 2022. "We're not not in there scared or hesitant or just thinking too much. It's just kind of like it is what it is — play ball, make a play. I ain't gonna lie, we're hungry (in 2023)."