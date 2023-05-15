Michigan State has parted ways with women's rowing coach Kim Chavers. On Monday, MSU vice president and director of athletics Alan Haller announced that he will be making a coaching change for the program.

Michigan State will now conduct a national coaching search, which will begin immediately.

After serving as an assistant coach for Old Dominion University during the 2018-2019 season, Chavers was originally hired by then-athletic director Bill Beekman in September 2019. She was just the third head coach in the history of MSU's women's rowing history.

This past weekend, Michigan State finished in last place (eighth) in the Big Ten Championships in Indianapolis. Michigan took home the team title, after earning gold-medal finishes in the varsity eight, varsity four and second novice eight races.

The top finishing entry for the Spartans during the conference championship event was MSU's novice eight, which finished in fifth place with a time of 7:06.151.

Michigan State's Lizzie Johnston took home first-team All-Big Ten honors, while Molly Stothard earned second-team honors and Sophia Ring made the Big Ten Sportsmanship Team.

Prior to the Big Ten Championships, Michigan State wrapped up the regular season in the Women's Sprints against several programs in Worcester, Massachusetts. The Spartans only had one boat advance into a Grand Final out of morning heats: the novice eight, which lined up in the third varsity eight race. After finishing second to Brown in the morning heat, MSU finished in sixth place (6:52.270) in the afternoon Grand Final.

During the Spartan Invitational on April 15 — Michigan State's only home meet of the year — MSU had a strong day on Lake Ovid with nine race wins against varsity crews from Miami (FL.), Temple and Tulsa, and novice boats from Eastern Michigan.

During the spring 2023 campaign, Michigan State also took part in the Sunshine State Invitational in Sarasota, Florida in late March/early April, and competed against Ohio State and Indiana in the OSU Invitational in Columbus on April 22.

Haller and Michigan State will now make a leadership change and look for Chavers' replacement as the program's new head coach.