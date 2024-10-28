Advertisement

Availability report: Michigan State at Michigan

Availability report: Michigan State at Michigan

Michigan State's availability report for tonight's game against Michigan.

 • Brendan Moore
Wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. no longer on Michigan State's roster

Wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. no longer on Michigan State's roster

Michigan State wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. is no longer on the roster.

 • Brendan Moore
Game thread: Michigan State at Michigan

Game thread: Michigan State at Michigan

The Paul Bunyan Trophy is on the line tonight! Stay tuned in the game thread for live updates and discussion.

 • Brendan Moore
This year, Michigan State v Michigan is a battle of first-year head coaches

This year, Michigan State v Michigan is a battle of first-year head coaches

Sherrone Moore and Jonathan Smith are both looking to establish the upper hand in their rivalry

 • Ryan Kay
Game Preview: Michigan vs Michigan State

Game Preview: Michigan vs Michigan State

Michigan State travels to Ann Arbor this weekend for a matchup with Michigan. The Paul Bunyan Trophy is on the line.

 • Kyle Luce

Published Oct 28, 2024
Michigan State offer was 'unexpected' for Rivals250 CB Jalen Williams
Ryan O'Bleness
Managing Editor
Michigan State offered a scholarship to one of the most coveted cornerbacks in the 2026 class on Sunday in Rivals250 prospect Jalen Williams.

The four-star defensive back out of Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia ranks as the No. 18 cornerback, No. 33 recruit in the state of Georgia and No. 248 overall prospect in the 2026 class.

Williams spoke with Spartans Illustrated to provide his thoughts on Michigan State and his feelings on the offer.

While Williams is just beginning to learn about the Spartans, the offer from MSU was a pleasant surprise for him and he is eager to learn more about the program.

"It felt good," Williams said about the Michigan State offer. "It was unexpected. I mean, it was a Sunday at 8 p.m., I was just on my PlayStation 5 and doing laundry and got the call. I don’t know a lot (about MSU yet) besides the basics, but I hope to learn all I can through the coaches and I’m going to do some research as well."

