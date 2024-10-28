Michigan State offer was 'unexpected' for Rivals250 CB Jalen Williams

in other news
Availability report: Michigan State at Michigan
Michigan State's availability report for tonight's game against Michigan.
Wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. no longer on Michigan State's roster
Michigan State wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. is no longer on the roster.
Game thread: Michigan State at Michigan
The Paul Bunyan Trophy is on the line tonight! Stay tuned in the game thread for live updates and discussion.
This year, Michigan State v Michigan is a battle of first-year head coaches
Sherrone Moore and Jonathan Smith are both looking to establish the upper hand in their rivalry
Game Preview: Michigan vs Michigan State
Michigan State travels to Ann Arbor this weekend for a matchup with Michigan. The Paul Bunyan Trophy is on the line.
Michigan State offered a scholarship to one of the most coveted cornerbacks in the 2026 class on Sunday in Rivals250 prospect Jalen Williams.
The four-star defensive back out of Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia ranks as the No. 18 cornerback, No. 33 recruit in the state of Georgia and No. 248 overall prospect in the 2026 class.
Williams spoke with Spartans Illustrated to provide his thoughts on Michigan State and his feelings on the offer.
While Williams is just beginning to learn about the Spartans, the offer from MSU was a pleasant surprise for him and he is eager to learn more about the program.
"It felt good," Williams said about the Michigan State offer. "It was unexpected. I mean, it was a Sunday at 8 p.m., I was just on my PlayStation 5 and doing laundry and got the call. I don’t know a lot (about MSU yet) besides the basics, but I hope to learn all I can through the coaches and I’m going to do some research as well."
