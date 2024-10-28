Michigan State offer was 'unexpected' for Rivals250 CB Jalen Williams

Michigan State offered a scholarship to one of the most coveted cornerbacks in the 2026 class on Sunday in Rivals250 prospect Jalen Williams.

The four-star defensive back out of Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia ranks as the No. 18 cornerback, No. 33 recruit in the state of Georgia and No. 248 overall prospect in the 2026 class.

Williams spoke with Spartans Illustrated to provide his thoughts on Michigan State and his feelings on the offer.