After a great start to 2024 with a dominant Big Ten win over Penn State, the Michigan State Spartans hit the road to take on the Northwestern Wildcats. As mentioned, in their last game, the Spartans cruised from start to finish in an easy 92-61 win versus Penn State, but now Michigan State must refocus as the team takes on a Northwestern squad that always seems to give MSU trouble. The Northwestern Wildcats are coming off a blowout loss to Illinois (96-66), but NU will look to bounce back after five days of rest. This game will take place in Evanston, Illinois at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the Big Ten Network.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Sr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” So.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Graduate Sr.) 3 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Jr.), Coen Carr (6’5” Fr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" Fr.) 4 - Malik Hall (6’8” Graduate Sr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" Fr.) 5 - Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Mady Sissoko (6’9” Sr.) Injured: Jaxon Kohler (6’9” So.), Jeremy Fears Jr. (6'2" Fr.) Rankings & Ratings: No. N/A, RV (AP), No. N/A, RV (Coaches), No. 23 (NET), No. 17 (Kenpom), No. 7 (Barttorvik)

The Spartans improved to 9-5 on the season, and picked up their first conference win to 1-2 in league play with their blowout win over Penn State. Michigan State was led by forward Malik Hall in that contest, who tied a career-high with 24 points and also chipped in five rebounds and four assists. Guard Tyson Walker also stuffed the stat sheet for the night, pouring in 22 points along with five assists and six steals. The Spartan have gotten major contributions form Hall the past couple of games to go along with stellar play from Walker and point guard A.J. Hoggard. The Spartans dropped their first Big Ten road game versus Nebraska, so they will be looking to get back on track versus a Northwestern team that will be looking to continue to give MSU fits. After a slow start, Michigan State has won five games in a row and will look to keep it rolling versus the Wildcats in Evanston.

Northwestern: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 -Boo Buie (6'2" Sr.) 2 - Ryan Langborg (6'4" Sr.) 3 - Ty Berry (6'3" Sr.), Nick Martinelli (6'7" So.) 4 - Brooks Barnhizer (6'6" Jr.), Blake Preston (6'9" Sr.) 5 - Matthew Nicholson (7'0" Sr.), Luke Hunger (6'10" So.) Injured: Rankings & Ratings: No. N/A, RV (AP), No. N/A, RV (Coaches), No. 80 (NET), No. 68 (Kenpom), No. 64 (Barttorvik)

This Northwestern team has been somewhat of an enigma this season. On one hand, the Wildcats have arguably the best win of the 2023-2024 season, defeating No. 1 Purdue, while on the other hand they have one of the worst losses of the season dropping a game to Chicago State at home. Nonetheless, Spartan fans know that Northwestern is a team that always plays Michigan State tough and that is led by do-it-all point guard Boo Buie. Buie has developed the reputation for being a "Spartan Killer" the past couple years as he is 3-1 in is last four games versus MSU. Buie leads Northwestern with 18 points per game, while also chipping in 4.5 assists per game, which also leads the team. Buie does have some complementary pieces around him as well. Seniors Ty Berry and Ryan Langborg are players who are streaky, but when they see a few go in, they can fill it up in a hurry. In the front-court, the Wildcats have Brooks Barnhizer and Matthew Nicholson. Barnhizer is the Swiss army knife for the Wildcats, doing a little bit of everything, while Nicholson uses his 7-foot frame to disrupt things defensively. This season has been up and down for Northwestern early on, but we know that the Wildcats will always give the Spartans their best shot.

Game Prediction and Breakdown

Though this seems like a bounce-back spot for Northwestern after a blowout loss, I think that Michigan State is rounding into form and hitting on all cylinders right now. Defensively, the Spartans should make it very tough on Buie, and that should lead to the MSU coming out with the win. Prediction: Michigan State 75, Northwestern 65