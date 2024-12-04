Advertisement
Published Dec 4, 2024
Michigan State Men's Basketball: Minnesota Preview
Carter Elliott  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Coming off a big win versus North Carolina to wrap up the Maui Invitational, Michigan State stays on the road to begin Big Ten play Wednesday night. The Spartans will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena, known to many as "The Barn", at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

In their last game, the Golden Gophers beat Bethune-Cookman 79-62 to improve their record to 6-3 overall, while the Spartans knocked off North Carolina 94-91 to improve to 6-2. Both teams will be looking to get a win to start off conference on a positive note.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - Jeremy Fears Jr. (6’2” RS Fr..), Tre Holloman (6’2” Jr.)

2 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Sr.), Jase Richardson (6'3" Fr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" RS Fr.)

3 - Frankie Fidler (6’7” Sr.), Coen Carr (6’5” So.), Kur Teng (6'4" Fr.)

4 - Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Jr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" So.)

5 - Syzmon Zapala (7'0" Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Jesse McCulloch (6''10" Fr., expected to redshirt)

The Spartans are coming into Big Ten play on a positive note after a third place finish in the Maui Invitational last week. The Spartans are expected to get back Jase Richardson in this game which will be a big boost as the freshman has been amongst the best in the league.

The contributions from many different Spartans has been a theme this season. and it all came together versus UNC. Tre Holloman had a career high 19 points and was one of six Spartans to score at least 12 points. If MSU continues to get this production out of different pieces combined with the defensive prowess and intensity this group has, the Spartans will be a factor in the Big Ten.

If Michigan State has goals of raising a Big Ten banner, winning games on the road is something it must do, and the Spartans have their first opportunity versus the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - Lu'yce Patterson (6'2" Sr.)

2 - Brennan Rigsby (6'3" Sr.)

3 - Femi Odukale (6'6" Sr.)

4 - Frank Mitchell (6'8" Jr.), Parker Fox (6'8" Sr.)

5 - Dawson Garcia (6'11" Sr.), Trey Edmonds (6'10" Sr.)

Minnesota is a team that is predicted to finish towards the bottom of the Big Ten in head coach Ben Johnson's fourth season at the helm. But as many know in Big Ten country, the Gophers are a team that plays hard and are always a tough out at home.

UM also has one of the best players in the Big Ten, arguably even the country, in 6-foot-11 Dawson Garcia. Garcia is — for lack of a more nuanced term — a monster. He averages 19 points and seven rebounds per game and has already had six games in which he has scored at least 22 points. The Gophers rely heavily on Garcia, and he answers the bell for them more times than not.

Outside of Garcia, no other Gophers player averages double digits. Minnesota is an old team that has many upper classmen, so the team has some grit to it, but outside of Garcia there is a lot to be desired with this squad. Luckily for UM, Garcia has the ability to win games by himself with only just a little help from others around him.

Game Breakdown and Prediction

No Big Ten road tests are easy, but I like this matchup for the Spartans. Though Garcia is a really tough matchup, Tom Izzo knows this and will defensively game plan to neutralize him. Even if Garcia does go off in this game, I think it will be in a losing effort as MSU will be able to use the sum of its parts to pick up a conference win on the road.

Prediction: Michigan State 74, Minnesota 61

Michigan State Men's Basketball 2024-2025 Schedule
+State Farm Champions Classic, *Maui Jim Maui Invitational
DateOpponentLocationTime (ET)/TVResults

Sun. Oct. 13

at Northern MI (Exh)

Marquette, MI

1 pm/BTN

70-53, MSU

Tue. Oct. 29

Ferris State (Exh)

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/B1G+

85-67, MSU

Mon. Nov. 4

Monmouth

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/B1G+

81-57, MSU,
1-0

Thur. Nov. 7

Niagra

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/BTN

96-60, MSU, 2-0

Tue. Nov. 12

vs. Kansas+

Atlanta, GA

6:30 pm/ ESPN

69-77, KU, 2-1

Sat. Nov. 16

Bowling Green

East Lansing, MI

6 pm/BTN

86-72, MSU, 3-1

Tue. Nov. 19

Samford

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/ Peacock

83-75, MSU, 4-1

Tue. Nov. 25

vs. Colorado*

Lahaina, Maui, HI

5 pm/ ESPN2

72-56, MSU, 5-1

Wed. Nov. 26

vs. Memphis

Lahaina, Maui, HI

6 pm/ ESPN

71-63, MEM, 5-2

Thur. Nov. 27

vs. UNC

Lahaina, Maui, HI

9:30 pm/ ESPN 2

94-1, MSU, 6-2

Wed. Dec. 4

at Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN

8:30/BTN

Thur. Dec. 7

Nebraska

East Lansing, MI

Noon/BTN

Tue. Dec. 17

vs. Oakland

Detroit, MI

TBD/TBD

Sat. Dec. 21

Florida Atlantic

East Lansing, MI

2 pm/FS1

Mon. Dec. 30

Western Michigan

East Lansing, MI

3 pm/BTN

Fri. Jan. 3

at Ohio State

Columbus, OH

8 pm/FOX

Thur. Jan. 9

Washington

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/BTN

Sun. Jan. 12

at Northwestern

Evanston, IL

Noon/4:30 pm
FOX

Wed. Jan. 15

Penn State

East Lansing, MI

7:30 pm/BTN

Sun. Jan. 19

Illinois

East Lansing, MI

Noon/CBS

Sat. Jan. 25

at Rutgers

Piscataway, NJ or New York, NY

1:30 pm/CBS

Tue. Jan. 28

Minnesota

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/ Peacock

Sat. Feb. 1

at USC

Los Angeles, CA

4:30 pm/ Peacock

Tue. Feb. 4

at UCLA

Los Angeles, CA

10 pm/ Peacock

Sat. Feb. 8

Oregon

East Lansing, MI

Noon/FOX

Tue. Feb. 11

Indiana

East Lansing, MI

9 pm/ Peacock

Sat. Feb. 15

at Illinois

Champaign, IL

8 pm/FOX

Tue. Feb. 18

Purdue

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/ Peacock

Fri. Feb. 21

at Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

8 pm/FOX

Wed. Feb. 26

at Maryland

College Park, MD

6:30 pm/BTN

Sun. March 2

Wisconsin

East Lansing, MI

1:30 pm/CBS

Thu. March 6

at Iowa

Iowa City, IA

8 pm/FS1

Sun. March 9

Michigan

East Lansing, MI

Noon/CBS

March 12-16

Big Ten Tournament

Indianapolis, IN

Varies by day

