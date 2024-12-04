Michigan State Men's Basketball: Minnesota Preview

Jaden Akins raises up for three versus Memphis (Photo by Marco Garcia-Imagn Images)

Coming off a big win versus North Carolina to wrap up the Maui Invitational, Michigan State stays on the road to begin Big Ten play Wednesday night. The Spartans will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena, known to many as "The Barn", at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. In their last game, the Golden Gophers beat Bethune-Cookman 79-62 to improve their record to 6-3 overall, while the Spartans knocked off North Carolina 94-91 to improve to 6-2. Both teams will be looking to get a win to start off conference on a positive note.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Jeremy Fears Jr. (6’2” RS Fr..), Tre Holloman (6’2” Jr.) 2 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Sr.), Jase Richardson (6'3" Fr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" RS Fr.) 3 - Frankie Fidler (6’7” Sr.), Coen Carr (6’5” So.), Kur Teng (6'4" Fr.) 4 - Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Jr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" So.) 5 - Syzmon Zapala (7'0" Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Jesse McCulloch (6''10" Fr., expected to redshirt)

The Spartans are coming into Big Ten play on a positive note after a third place finish in the Maui Invitational last week. The Spartans are expected to get back Jase Richardson in this game which will be a big boost as the freshman has been amongst the best in the league. The contributions from many different Spartans has been a theme this season. and it all came together versus UNC. Tre Holloman had a career high 19 points and was one of six Spartans to score at least 12 points. If MSU continues to get this production out of different pieces combined with the defensive prowess and intensity this group has, the Spartans will be a factor in the Big Ten. If Michigan State has goals of raising a Big Ten banner, winning games on the road is something it must do, and the Spartans have their first opportunity versus the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Lu'yce Patterson (6'2" Sr.) 2 - Brennan Rigsby (6'3" Sr.) 3 - Femi Odukale (6'6" Sr.) 4 - Frank Mitchell (6'8" Jr.), Parker Fox (6'8" Sr.) 5 - Dawson Garcia (6'11" Sr.), Trey Edmonds (6'10" Sr.)

Minnesota is a team that is predicted to finish towards the bottom of the Big Ten in head coach Ben Johnson's fourth season at the helm. But as many know in Big Ten country, the Gophers are a team that plays hard and are always a tough out at home. UM also has one of the best players in the Big Ten, arguably even the country, in 6-foot-11 Dawson Garcia. Garcia is — for lack of a more nuanced term — a monster. He averages 19 points and seven rebounds per game and has already had six games in which he has scored at least 22 points. The Gophers rely heavily on Garcia, and he answers the bell for them more times than not. Outside of Garcia, no other Gophers player averages double digits. Minnesota is an old team that has many upper classmen, so the team has some grit to it, but outside of Garcia there is a lot to be desired with this squad. Luckily for UM, Garcia has the ability to win games by himself with only just a little help from others around him.

Game Breakdown and Prediction

No Big Ten road tests are easy, but I like this matchup for the Spartans. Though Garcia is a really tough matchup, Tom Izzo knows this and will defensively game plan to neutralize him. Even if Garcia does go off in this game, I think it will be in a losing effort as MSU will be able to use the sum of its parts to pick up a conference win on the road.

Prediction: Michigan State 74, Minnesota 61