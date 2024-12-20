Michigan State Men's Basketball: Florida Atlantic Game Preview

(Photo by Greg Sabin/Spartans Illustrated)

Riding a four-game winning streak, No. 20 Michigan State men's basketball will return home to face off against the Florida Atlantic Owls at the Breslin Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. Eastern Time and will air on FS1. The Spartans enter this matchup with a 9-2 overall record (2-0 in Big Ten play) and are coming off a 77-58 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Tuesday night in Detroit. MSU started sluggish against the Grizzlies and led just 31-30 at halftime. However, the Spartans caught fire in the second half, outscoring Oakland 46-28 in the second half. Three Spartans scored in double figures in Tuesday’s win. Sophomore forward Xavier Booker led the charge for MSU with a career-high 18 points. Senior guard Jaden Akins scored 16 points, and junior forward Jaxon Kohler recorded his fourth double-double of the season, collecting 14 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

Michigan State Depth Chart and State of the Team

1- Jeremy Fears Jr. (6’2” RS Fr..) 2 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Sr.), Jase Richardson (6'3" Fr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" RS Fr.) 3- Tre Holloman (6’2” Jr.), Frankie Fidler (6’7” Sr.), Coen Carr (6’5” So.), Kur Teng (6'4" Fr.) 4- Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Jr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" So.) 5 - Szymon Zapala (7'0" Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Jesse McCulloch (6''10" Fr., expected to redshirt)

The Spartans 9-2 record is their best start through 11 games since the 2021-2022 season which also began 9-2. MSU has prided itself this season on defense which showed in Tuesday’s win against Oakland. The Spartans held the Grizzlies to 30.2% shooting from the field and forced eight turnovers. In contrast, the Spartans shot 43.3% from the field and 35.3% from three. However, MSU struggled with turnovers as the team coughed it up 12 times. Blocks and fast break points have been the staple for MSU through the first 11 games of this season. The Spartans rank fourth in the Big Ten, averaging 4.8 per game, and rank second in Division I behind UAB with 213 fast break points, a 19.3 per game average. Michigan State has also been physical on the boards this season and has seen quality performances from its bench. The Spartans boast one of the country’s deepest teams, ranking eighth in the NCAA with 38.6 bench points per game. Long a staple of any Tom Izzo coached team, this year's MSU squad is crashing the boards hard as well. MSU ranks second in the Big Ten behind Illinois in rebounds, averaging 41.9 per game.

Florida Atlantic Depth Chart and State of the Team

1- Leland Walker (6’1” Jr.), Niccolo Moretti (6’1” So.) 2- KyKy Tandy (6’2” Sr.) 3- Ken Evans Jr. (6’5” Sr.), Kaleb Glenn (6’7” So.) 4- Matas Vokietaitis (7’0” Fr.) 5- Baba Miller (6’11” Jr.), Tre Carroll (6’7” Jr.)

Florida Atlantic comes into East Lansing with a 7-5 record on the season. After the offseason departure of former head coach Dusty May to Michigan, the Owls are led by first-year head coach John Jakus. MSU has faced off against FAU only one time in men's basketball. The Spartans defeated the Owls 82-55 on Nov. 13, 2015 in the lone meeting between the programs. The Owls come into this matchup on a three-game win streak with their latest victory coming against Texas State last Saturday, winning 89-80 at home. FAU is led in scoring by sophomore forward Kaleb Glenn, who comes off the bench to average 13.9 points per game. Junior guard Leland Walker and junior forward Baba Miller are also players to watch for the Owls against the Spartans. Walker averages 11.1 points per game on the season, and Miller, who is a starting forward for the Owls, is averaging 10.9 points per game. One aspect that FAU shares with SMU is its ability to score in transition and on the fast break. The Owls rank 37th in Division I in fast break points with 181, averaging 15 per game. The Owls are shooting 47.9% from the field during the season, which is the best in the AAC, and shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

Game Prediction and Preview

With both the Spartans and the Owls being great in transition and looking to score on the fast break, expect whoever wins the turnover battle and can have success in transition to gain an advantage. Michigan State and Florida Atlantic have had quality performances from their benches this season. Expect the same in this matchup. Whichever team’s bench performs better will set the tone for who wins. Finally, rebounds will also be a key in this matchup. If the Spartans can limit second-chance opportunities, they will be successful. The Owls should compete for a half with the Spartans. In the end, MSU’s defense and success in transition will prove the difference. Michigan State improves to 10-2 on the season heads into the Holiday break with a victory. Prediction: Michigan State 83, FAU 68