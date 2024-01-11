The Michigan State men's basketball team lost a close battle at No. 10 Illinois on Thursday night by a final score of 71-68. The Spartans fell to 9-7 overall, 1-4 in Big Ten play and 0-5 outside of the state of Michigan during the 2023-2024 season. Illinois improved to 12-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

Michigan State went on the road to take on the 10th-ranked Fighting Illini in Champaign in hopes of a signature road win. The Spartans were not successful in this effort, and now drop to 2-6 against quad one teams. The Spartans started the game flat, missing eight of their first nine shots. Early on, Illinois' Ty Rodgers sped past Michigan State's Carson Cooper for the easy slam dunk to make it 8-3 in the Illini's advantage. Illinois kept its foot on the gas pedal even after Coleman Hawkins was sent to the bench with a hard foul on Malik Hall, The Illini extended the lead to seven points with a transition bucket from Dain Dainja to make it 15-8 with 11:53 left in the first half. Rodgers had as many points as MSU's entire team through the first nine minutes on three field goals. Two free throws from Justin Harmon extended the Illini's lead with 9:12 to go to make it 24-14. Michigan State responded with contributions from Jaden Akins, Tyson Walker and Coen Carr to cut the lead to two points at 28-26 with 5:13 remaining before halftime. Then, an immediate 7-0 run by the Illini capped off by a Hall turnover and a score for Marcus Domask to regain a nine-point lead with 3:21 to go before the break. The Spartans eventually cut the Illini's lead to three points at halftime, 37-34. MSU was lead by Walker with 11 points in the first half and A.J.Hoggard/Akins with seven poitns each at the break.

The second half started with a second-chance 3-pointer from Akins to tie the game at 37-37. Walker then took his third foul with 17:42 to go in the second half and gingerly walked off the court after a tough collision with Rodgers. The Spartans' first lead of the half would be at the 16:40 minute mark in the second half at 41-40, following a jump shot from Hoggard. MSU extended a 20-7 run going back to the first half to take a six-point lead, 46-40, with 14:47 left to play. A steal by Mady Sissoko led to an alley-oop dunk by Carr (with Tre Holloman on the assist) to give the Spartans a 48-42 lead with 13:22 left to play.

Illinois battled back, however, and regained the lead, 49-48, following a layup by Quincy Guerrier. Later, Hawkins' 3-pointer with 7:40 to go gave the Illini a seven-point lead at 59-52. MSU battled back slowly but surely and a free throw for the Spartans cut the lead to just three points after Walker's basket with 3:21 to play. Hoggard then added two free throws to cut the lead to one point with 1:41 to play. However, Domask was able to answer at the other basket, making it a 67-64 game with 1:34 to go. After a tough basket from Hall, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood called a timeout with a minute to go. The Spartans were able to stop the possession, a foul called on Hoggard sent Hawkins to the line for two more points for Illinois. Down three points with the ball and 43 seconds left to play, it was Walker getting to the basket quickly, and making it a one-point game again. But, the Illini did not miss at the free-throw line much on Thursday night, finishing 18-for-22. The Spartans had a chance to tie the game with Walker missing a 3-point basket and Hoggard missing a game-tying 3-pointer after a missed free throw for Illinois. Walker led Michigan State in scoring with 17 points. Hoggard missed some attempts early, but ended up finishing with 16 points, six rebounds and three assists. He made some critical shots to keep the Spartans in the game. Hall scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Akins chipped in 13 points. The Spartans will host Rutgers on Sunday at noon, while the Illini will host Maryland at 2 p.m. on Sunday.