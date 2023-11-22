No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) is in Palm Springs to take on the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) for a Thanksgiving showdown between two top-25 teams as part of the Acrisure Classic. The game will take place at 4 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcasted on Fox following the conclusion of the Detroit-Green Bay games. The Spartans come into this game on a two-game win streak after two blowout victories over Butler and Alcorn State. The Wildcats are widely considered one of the best teams in the country coming into this game with an unblemished record that includes a win on the road at No. 9 Duke. After seemingly getting its swagger back, this will be a major test for MSU. A win against the Wildcats would do wonders for the Spartans' confidence and how they are perceived across college basketball.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Sr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” So.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Graduate Sr.), Jeremy Fears Jr. (6'2" Fr.) 3 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Jr.), Coen Carr (6’5” Fr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" Fr.) 4 - Malik Hall (6’8” Graduate Sr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" Fr.) 5 - Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Mady Sissoko (6’9” Sr.) Injured: Jaxon Kohler (6’9” So.) Rankings & Ratings: No. 21 (AP), No.19 (Coaches), N/A (NET), No.22 (Kenpom), No.12 (Barttorvik)

Though early in the season, Michigan State seemed to have gotten its footing back the last couple games after a rough start, and MSU is showing signs of what many thought this team could be preseason. Fairly easy wins against Butler and Alcorn State should have the Spartans confidence feeling good coming into this tough test. In the Spartans last outing, we got a “next guy up” moment out of sophomore Tre Holloman. In the absence of Tyson Walker due to illness, Holloman took advantage of his opportunity. The Sophomore guard went a perfect 5-for-5 from 3-point range on his way to a career high 17 points. With Holloman leading the way, the Spartans were also able to get contributions across the board with five players scoring nine points or more. MSU was also able to shoot 56% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, which should be massive coming into this game after the Spartans early season shooting slump. Both Walker and Malik Hall are expected to be available against the Wildcats. Hall only played three minutes of the second half against the Braves after tweaking his ankle.

Arizona: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Kylan Boswell (6'2" So.), Jaden Bradley (6'3" So.) 2 - Caleb Love (6'4" Sr.), KJ Lewis (6'4" Fr.) 3 - Pelle Larson (6'6" Sr.) 4 - Keshad Johnson (6'7" Sr.) 5 - Oumar Ballo (7'0" Sr.), Motiejus Krivas (7'2" Fr.) Injured: None Rankings & Ratings: No. 3 (AP), No.3 (Coaches), N/A (NET), No.4 (Kenpom), No.10 (Barttorvik)

Early in the season, the Arizona Wildcats look like one of the best and most complete teams in the country. When you look at this team's starting five, there are not many weaknesses. In the backcourt you have sophomore Kylan Boswell and senior Caleb Love. Boswell, who was an early enrollee last season, was seen as a breakout candidate in college basketball this year and he has lived up to the billing so far. Boswell is strong, heady, and takes great care of the basketball, all while competing on the defensive end. Caleb Love, who many college basketball fans are familiar with, is one of the most gifted scorers in college basketball. When Love gets it going, he is a player who can pour on the points in a hurry. There is not much drop off when you go to the bench as well with players like Jaden Bradley and KJ Lewis providing strong play when subbing in. Both Lewis and Bradley do a great job of making sure there isn't much drop off from the starters, if any. In the frontcourt, you have a very complete and cohesive unit as well. The combination of Pelle Larson, Keshad Johnson, and Oumar Ballo are the perfect unit that each complement each other in different ways. Pelle Larson is one of the best glue guys in the country. Larson always makes the right play and will do anything needed to win a basketball game. Keshad Johnson plays so much bigger than his 6-foot-7 frame would suggest, and he is always willing to guard the other team’s best post player. At the center position, there are not many players across the country like Oumar Ballo. Standing at 7-foot tall and weighing 270 pounds, he is a massive human being and uses his strength to dominate the paint on both ends of the floor.

Game Breakdown and Prediction

This is a huge game for Michigan State and, as stated earlier, the Spartans are playing their best basketball of the season coming into it. Arizona, however, is playing some of the best basketball in the country right now. The Wildcats are firing on all cylinders, and they are taxing teams with their rebounding, which the Spartans struggle with. MSU will hang around and I see it being close, but the Wildcats quality will prevail in the end.

Score: Arizona 77, Michigan State 70