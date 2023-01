Alex Graham, a rising athlete out of Cass Technical High School in Detroit in the class of 2025, took a visit to Michigan State for "junior day" on Jan. 14.

Graham took the visit with several of his Cass Tech teammates. He spoke to Spartans Illustrated about the trip and detailed why Michigan State is standing out early in his recruiting process.

"I really enjoyed the time that I was able to spend with the (Michigan State) coaching staff," Graham said. "I have such an admiration and respect for all coaches, so any chance I get to spend time talking to and learning from them, I jump at it!"