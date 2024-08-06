There are certainly question marks with the Michigan State football program heading into the 2024 season. The Spartans are an intriguing team, but have an almost entirely new coaching staff and many new faces on the roster.

However, there might not be many questions surrounding MSU's group of linebackers. Led by the returns of Jordan Hall and Cal Haladay, Michigan State has a multitude of options at the position, including fellow returner Darius Snow, despite losing Jacoby Windmon and Aaron Brule in the offseason.

This season, Michigan State has many capable players in the linebackers room who are looking to contribute.

“I think that compared to last year, toward the end of the season me, Cal (Haladay) and Brule took a majority of the reps,” Hall said. “Whereas this year, with some of the additions that we’ve had from the spring and summer, we’ll be able to rotate and keep everyone fresh and healthy.”

Not only does Michigan State have more depth at linebacker, but the Spartans have guys that are able to do different things. They have linebackers that play more downhill and linebackers that are comfortable dropping back into pass coverage.

Wayne Matthews III, a transfer from Old Dominion, has noticed that as well during the spring and during fall camp.

“We do have a lot of guys that can do different things,” Matthews said. “I feel like we have a great room with guys that can fly around and ball, so If somebody needs a break, it doesn’t matter who goes in there. They can fly around and do the same thing that the person in front of them is doing.”

Another transfer, Jordan Turner from Wisconsin, decided to return to the state of Michigan and spend his final year of college eligibility with the Spartans.

Turner, a Farmington Hills native, was at Wisconsin for four seasons and was part of some pretty solid rooms. Turner shared the same thoughts as Matthews regarding the versatility and depth of Michigan State’s linebackers in 2024.