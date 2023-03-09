It’s been a busy day for Michigan State hockey recruiting. Owen Baker, a forward and member of the 2004 class, signed with the program on Thursday. Additionally, it has been announced that MSU was able to flip Gavin O’Connell, a 2004 forward from Wayzata, Minnesota. O’Connell initially committed to Minnesota-Duluth, but the Bulldogs may not have a roster spot for him.

Both signed their official National Letters of Intent, becoming the fourth and fifth recruits to do so for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

It’s unclear if Baker will find a starting role next season. His commitment is actually the oldest in Michigan State’s system right now. He gave his pledge back on Aug. 1, 2020. Justin Varner, who also signed his National Letter of Intent, committed on that day as well.

Owen Baker is not related to fellow MSU commit Austin Baker, who is set to arrive for 2024-2025.