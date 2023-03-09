Michigan State hockey signs Gavin O'Connell and Owen Baker for next season
It’s been a busy day for Michigan State hockey recruiting. Owen Baker, a forward and member of the 2004 class, signed with the program on Thursday. Additionally, it has been announced that MSU was able to flip Gavin O’Connell, a 2004 forward from Wayzata, Minnesota. O’Connell initially committed to Minnesota-Duluth, but the Bulldogs may not have a roster spot for him.
Both signed their official National Letters of Intent, becoming the fourth and fifth recruits to do so for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.
It’s unclear if Baker will find a starting role next season. His commitment is actually the oldest in Michigan State’s system right now. He gave his pledge back on Aug. 1, 2020. Justin Varner, who also signed his National Letter of Intent, committed on that day as well.
Owen Baker is not related to fellow MSU commit Austin Baker, who is set to arrive for 2024-2025.
The others who have signed LOIs include defenseman Patrick Geary (who won’t arrive until 2024-2025), defenseman Austin Oravetz and goaltender Trey Augustine.
As for O’Connell, he has a strong relationship with Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale. O’Connell played a couple of games under Nightingale at the Team USA National Development Team. He re-opened his commitment last month and officially signed with MSU on Thursday.
O’Connell has spent this current season with the USHL’s Waterloo Black Hawks where he has 15 goals and 17 assists (32 points) in 43 games. According to a 2022 NHL Draft scouting report by eliteprospects.com, his archetype can best be described as a “playmaker.” O'Connell was not selected in the 2022 NHL Draft, but will be eligible again in 2023. However, players can only enter the draft twice.
“His hand speed allows him to access tricky lanes, while head fakes and weight shifts leave defenders guessing,” the report reads. “Along the boards, he slows down to wait for pressure, then passes. He slips pucks through defenders, over their sticks, and off the backhand.”
Owen Baker also plays for Waterloo. In 46 games so far this season, Baker has recorded 11 goals and 24 assists for a total of 35 points.