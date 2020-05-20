Subscribe to SpartanMag.com, get $49 in FREE Fanatics gear. GO HERE , and use Promo Code: Annual50.

The Michigan State Football 411 for May 20. Four notes of interest, one extra point, one quote.

1. Mike Tressel gave us a sneak peak into his daily duties on Monday, and there were a few items of interest.

Tressel, MSU’s safeties coach, played host to a three-and-a-half minute compilation of video clips on the Michigan State Football’s Instagram site. It was his turn to do a “day in the life” segment that Michigan State football is calling “Instagram Takeover.”

Last week, running backs coach Will Peagler provided a run-through of his office, his morning spread, and coaching duties throughout the day.

Tressel and Peagler each stated that they planned to clock three hours of recruiting duties. It sounds like three hours per day is the norm for the coaches.

“We just finished our daily 12:30 recruiting meeting with our defensive staff and recruiting staff, coming up with a plan,” Tressel told the Instagram viewers. “The rest of the work day is 100 percent dedicated to recruiting and we are building a great class already. Let’s get some dawgs in here!”

Last month when Tressel had a lengthy teleconference with media, he sounded off on new head coach Mel Tucker and his expectations in the recruiting field.

“There’s no doubt, Coach Tucker is a believer that we need to recruit every day,” Tressel said. “We need to recruit the best of the best. It doesn’t matter who else is recruiting him or where he’s from. We believe straight from Coach Tucker that we are going to outwork everybody else in recruiting. So, if football needs to slide to the side for a minute to recruit, then that’s what we are going to do.

“Those are easy things to say, but when you are demonstrating it yourself, everybody else follows that lead. Coach Tucker demonstrates that every single day, so we’re just following his lead. You can feel the energy.”

The other holdover from the previous staff, Ron Burton, has felt the Tucker burn, too.

“What I love about it is it’s every day, it’s all day and I’ve really enjoyed it because it’s consistent and yes, the energy is there,” said Burton, MSU’s defensive line coach. “It’s just like shaving, you’ve got to do it every day or you don’t have an opportunity to be your best.”