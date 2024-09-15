Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith likes where the Spartans are headed

Coach Smith addresses the media following the Spartans 40-0 win over Prairie View A&M (Photo by Spartans Illustrated/David Harns)

Michigan State head football coach Jonathan Smith understands the potentially unique challenge of facing an over-matched FCS-level opponent. That challenge is potentially magnified when the team that he is coaching is off to a somewhat surprising 2-0 start and when a gauntlet of ranked opponents is just around the corner. Based on this situation, it would have been easy for the Spartans to overlook the Panthers of Prairie View A&M. It also would have been easy for the Michigan State players to fall into the trap of being flat and unfocused. But Coach Smith was determined not to let that happen. When the Spartans' fast-talking head man was asked about the week's preparation, his response was clear. "I want our approach to be pretty consistent, understanding there's an urgency to improve every week, whoever we're playing on Saturday," Smith said. "I thought they did a good job with the approach this week." Based on the scoreboard alone, that mission was accomplished. The Spartans shut out the visitors from the prairie by a score of 40-0. Michigan State scored on six of the seven drives prior to the final kneel-down to end the game. Prairie View A&M's longest drive on offense spanned just 48 yards.

There was clearly a lot to be excited about on both sides of the ball. "I thought offensively, there's a lot to like, especially on third down," Smith said. "(It wasn't) just third-and-ones. We converted multiple times to (extend) drives and to come up with points. I did like that." A review of the box score results in "no lie detected." on that statement. The Spartans converted eight times on 11 third- down attempts (72.7%), including two conversions on third-and-13, picking up a first down on a third-and-9, and two successful attempts on third-and-6. Smith credited this success to a balance between the run game (188 yards) and the pass game (270 yards). Through the air, Smith cited the strong play of wide receivers Nick Marsh (who is a true freshman), Aziah Johnson and Antonio Gates, Jr. All three of those wide receivers have had to step up due to injuries to fellow wideouts Jaron Glover and Alante Brown. On the ground, Smith was happy to see running back Nate Carter's 60-yard touchdown scamper that extended the Spartan lead to 21 points in the second quarter. "We need an explosive run or two like that, because of Nate's skill set," Smith said about Carter and the run game. "He can get it to the second level. You're not going to catch the guy that often. It was well-blocked. He really had nice vision. I think he cuts the ball back and then outruns one defender." Carter finished the game with a team-high 91 rushing yards, but it was Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams who started the game for the Spartans and who finished with a team-high 15 carries. Smith was quick to point out that this discrepancy was not intentional, as Carter and Lynch-Adams are viewed by the coaches to provide a complementary one-two punch. "We are looking to be 50-50 (between Carter and Lynch Adams)" Smith explained. As for the difference in carries, "That's a little bit the play calls ... Some of it is just the series and the plays that got called in that series," Smith said. While Smith is a former quarterback and offensive coordinator, he also had a lot of positive things to say about the performance of his defense on Saturday afternoon. "Start to finish, those guys were lights out," Smith said about the defense. He noted that the defense was "making it physical and (they had) another opportunity to respond. (Prairie View) got the ball down into the red zone a couple of times, (but the defense) pushed them back."

The biggest play of the game on defense came in the final minutes of the first half with Prairie View A&M approaching the Spartans' red zone. Michigan State cornerback Chuck Brantley intercepted a pass a few yards deep in the end zone and proceeded to weave his way across to field, eventually scoring to extend the lead to 27-0. "That was exciting and fun," Smith said. "He started in the opposite corner, and wound up winding back to the other sideline. Those things aren't simple, right? He's got a decision to make. He picks the ball in the end zone, so sometimes it's best just to go down and we'll bring it out to the 20 (yard line). But guys did a great job defensively getting some blocks for him, and being smart, because oftentimes, that's when you get the block in the back." The lopsided score also allowed the coaching staff to dig into the roster to give some meaningful snaps to some of the younger players and other members of the team farther down on the depth chart. "As coaches, we're looking at it that if we can handle things in the third quarter, we'd love to get some other guys in the game," Smith said. "That's the way it played out. Other guys getting into game is for their experience, for their development, but they earn it right during the week. Those guys are working hard. We'd love to play as many guys as we can." Smith even had good things to say about special teams play and the overall atmosphere on campus. "It's been great," he said, "For the first two games, there's just a buzz around the place when you get there. For the pregame routine, student section's packed ... I know our guys like playing in front of it, and hopefully we continue to build on it being a huge home-field advantage."

However, the postgame press conference was not all sunshine and roses. Smith also recognizes that there is plenty of room for improvement. Earlier in the press conference, Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles commented that despite the final rushing yards, the run game was "up and down." Coach Smith seemed to agree. "We got to clean up some efficiency issues a little bit up front," Smith said. "I did think in the run game, some of their (Prairie View's) movement created a couple issues for us. They weren't just staying in the B gap. They had some angles and movement there." In addition, the MSU offensive line appears to have sustained another potential long-term injury. Redshirt sophomore right guard Gavin Broscious had to exit the field on a cart as his teammates gathered to wish him well. "I don't have an update on Gavin, but no, that didn't look good," Smith said about Broscious. Broscious moved into the starting lineup last week following a season-ending injury to Kristian Phillips. Following the injury, Dallas Fincher finished out the game at right guard. Depth on the offensive line is continuing to be a concern. But the biggest concern for Smith is one that he addressed in the first few seconds of the postgame press conference. For the third week in a row, the Spartans were flagged for more than 10 penalties. "There are definitely things to clean up," Smith said. "I think I'm probably going to get asked about it, but we'll just say it. I actually mentioned to our team: 'You go double-digits again in penalties, that's going to catch up to us.' We've got to find a way to coach it. Start with us. So that'll be a point of emphasis again ... We've got to tighten that up." But at the end of the day, Michigan State is 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2021 and for only the fifth time since 2010. A 40-point shutout victory at home, no matter the opponent, is always a beautiful day of football for the Spartans. "We like where we're headed," Smith said to wrap things up. Where the Spartans are headed next is Boston. Next Saturday under the lights, Michigan State will square off against the Boston College Eagles, who are also off to a surprisingly good start to the season (2-1). The game kicks off at 8 p.m. and it will be aired on the ACC Network.