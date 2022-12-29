After another well-deserved break and time to celebrate the holidays with loved ones, Michigan State returns back to the Breslin Center on Friday to take on Buffalo at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the Big Ten Network. The Spartans (8-4 overall, 1-1 in the Big Ten) will be taking on the Bulls following a win at home against in-state foe Oakland on Dec. 21. Buffalo (6-6) is coming off a 67-point win against Division III opponent SUNY-Canton. In the Bulls' last game against a Division I opponent, they fell to West Virginia by a score of 96-78 With the new year and a rugged Big Ten schedule vastly approaching, the Spartans have another great opportunity to get a win at home in the final game of 2022. In recent years Buffalo, a school out of the Mid-American Conference, has always been a team that has talent and loves to play the role of underdogs. Though Michigan State will be heavy favorites in this game, the Spartans must know that Buffalo is a school with a pedigree for upset bids and the Bulls will always play hard.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team

AJ Hoggard celebrates versus Oakland (Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Jr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” Fr.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Sr.), Jaden Akins (6’4” So.) 3 - Pierre Brooks II (6’5” So.), Malik Hall (6’8” Sr), Keon Coleman (6’4” So.) 4 - Joey Hauser (6’9” Sr.), Jason Whitens (6’6” Sr.) 5 - Mady Sissoko (6’9” Jr.), Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Fr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” Fr.) Injured: None Rankings & Ratings: RV (AP), RV (Coaches), No. 68 (NET), No. 44 (Kenpom), No. 61 (Barttorvik) Michigan State is once again coming into this game well-rested and is also fully healthy for the first time in what seems like forever. Earlier this week, head coach Tom Izzo confirmed that senior forward Malik Hall would be returning for this game against Buffalo. Coach Izzo didn’t confirm how many minutes Hall would play, but did say he would be on a minutes restriction. Another name on the depth chart that you may recognize that has not been present the past couple weeks is sophomore guard Keon Coleman. The 6-foot-4 dynamite athlete who is a star wide receiver for the football team returned to practice for the basketball team this week. There is no telling how much or if Coleman will play at all, but having another athletic body to utilize is never a bad thing for depth purposes. Michigan State returns to the court with another opportunity to play an opponent the Spartans, on paper, are better than with the hopes of getting one more win before the new year. In Michigan State’s last game after a lackluster first half, the Spartanswere able to pull away and beat the Oakland Golden Grizzlies by a score of 67-54. Michigan State will look to use this game not only to get a victory, but also to fine tune some things with a fully healthy team as the brutal Big Ten schedule approaches. Look for Hall to use this game to get back into game shape and also for guys like sophomore guard Jaden Akins to continue their improved play (he had 15 points, a career-high in his last outing versus Oakland). Also look out for a possible Jaxon Kohler breakout game. Kohler, the freshman center, has not had a game he can really hang his hat on yet, and with an undersized Buffalo team coming into the Breslin Center, it would be great to see him get some confidence and possibly carve out a role for the back half of the season.

Buffalo: Depth Chart and State of the Team

Curtis Jones versus West Virginia (Ben Queen/USA TODAY Sports)

1 - Zid Powell (6’4” Jr.) 2 - Armoni Foster (6’4” Sr.) , Kidtrell Blocker (6’5” So.) 3 - Curtis Jones (6’5 So.) 4 - Isaiah Adams (6’6” Jr.) 5 - Laquill Hardnett (6’8” Sr.), Issac Jack (6’11 Fr.) Injured: None Rankings & Ratings: N/A (AP), N/A (Coaches), No. 198 (NET), No. 190 (Kenpom), No.187 (Barttorvik) Buffalo comes into this game winless on the road so far this season, sitting at 0-2 (and 1-3 in neutral site games). In both of the Bulls' true road losses, they struggled mightily, losing both games by double-digits to UConn and West Virginia, respectively. One of the main reasons for the Bulls' struggles is their offense. According to EvanMiya.com, Buffalo ranks as the 208th team offensively and a lot of that revolves around the fact that the Bulls have a very ball-dominant. iso heavy offense that at times can look like they are allergic to passing each other. This looks great when you have a bunch of isolation dynamos on offense, but this Buffalo team does not. Sophomore guard Curtis Jones is the leading scorer for Buffalo, averaging close to 15 points per game. Senior forward/center Laquill Hardnett leads the Bulls in rebounding, averaging six boards per game, while junior guard Zid Powell leads Buffalo in assists, averaging 2.8 per game.

Game Plan and Prediction