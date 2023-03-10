Michigan State Baseball: Western Carolina and Kansas Previews
The Michigan State baseball team continues its spring trip in Greenville, South Carolina this weekend with a four-game set against Western Carolina and Kansas.
Western Carolina Preview
Michigan State opens its weekend against Western Carolina on Friday at 2 p.m. Eastern Time and will also play the Catamounts on Saturday at 6 p.m. Eastern Time, with all games this weekend taking place at Flour Field in Greenville, South Carolina.
Both the Spartans and Catamounts enter Friday's bout with losing records: Western Carolina has a record of 5-8 and the Spartans currently sport a 5-7 mark. The Catamounts are playing their best ball of the season so far, however, as they have won three of their last four games, including a three-game sweep against Eastern Kentucky. Michigan State and Western Carolina both have a common opponent this season as both teams have played and lost to Presbyterian.
The two-game set between the Spartans and Catamounts looks to be set for an offensive slugfest as both teams are averaging over six runs per contest and both teams sport an ERA north of seven. Offensively, the Catamounts are led by junior infielder Pascanel Ferreras. Ferreras boasts a .435 batting average with a 1.164 OPS, and he has recorded two home runs.
Western Carolina has a team batting average of .264, but has hit 18 home runs in 13 games played. The ball should be flying at Flour Field this weekend.
Kansas Preview
Michigan State and Kansas will play a two-game set this weekend on Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern Time and Sunday at noon Eastern Time.
Kansas enters the weekend with a record of 7-4 overall, and won its last contest against Wichita State by a final score of 4-0. The Jayhawks started the season with a 5-1 record with series wins against Valparaiso and Oakland, but Kansas cooled off a bit by dropping its next series against Belmont. Kansas is led by its pitching staff, which has produced a 3.71 team ERA this season.
The Jayhawks have three starting pitchers that have ERAs below 3.70, and starter Collin Baumgartner is currently tied for third in the Big 12 conference in strikeouts with 20. The matchup between the Spartan offense and the Jayhawk pitching staff will be a key one to watch as the KU staff has been excellent to start the season and the Spartan bats have been equally as good.
Offensively, the Jayhawks are led by sophomore's Chase Jans and Jake English. Jans and English have combined for six home runs and 18 RBIs, and both have an OPS north of 1.000.
Overall, the Jayhawks are batting .269 as a team, but have had success with the long ball, hitting 16 homers in 11 games. Against a struggling Spartan pitching staff, the Jayhawks are in a position to boost those numbers and potentially carry some momentum as the Big 12 season nears.