The Michigan State baseball team continues its spring trip in Greenville, South Carolina this weekend with a four-game set against Western Carolina and Kansas .

Michigan State opens its weekend against Western Carolina on Friday at 2 p.m. Eastern Time and will also play the Catamounts on Saturday at 6 p.m. Eastern Time, with all games this weekend taking place at Flour Field in Greenville, South Carolina.

Both the Spartans and Catamounts enter Friday's bout with losing records: Western Carolina has a record of 5-8 and the Spartans currently sport a 5-7 mark. The Catamounts are playing their best ball of the season so far, however, as they have won three of their last four games, including a three-game sweep against Eastern Kentucky. Michigan State and Western Carolina both have a common opponent this season as both teams have played and lost to Presbyterian.

The two-game set between the Spartans and Catamounts looks to be set for an offensive slugfest as both teams are averaging over six runs per contest and both teams sport an ERA north of seven. Offensively, the Catamounts are led by junior infielder Pascanel Ferreras. Ferreras boasts a .435 batting average with a 1.164 OPS, and he has recorded two home runs.

Western Carolina has a team batting average of .264, but has hit 18 home runs in 13 games played. The ball should be flying at Flour Field this weekend.