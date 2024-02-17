Michigan State Baseball takes on Seton Hall and Lehigh on Saturday
Michigan State will take on Seton Hall at noon and Lehigh at 4:00 p.m. in a doubleheader Saturday. The Spartans are coming off a win in their season opener Friday against Merrimack by a score of 10-3.
Seton Hall Preview
Michigan State and Seton Hall will do battle at Shipyard Stadium in both teams’ second game of the season. Seton Hall dropped their opener against #20 Iowa, 5-2.
On Friday night, Michigan State sent Nolan Higgins to the mound and he came away with five strong innings only giving up three earned runs and striking out seven Merrimack batters. Probable starter Joseph Dzierwa will look to keep that trend going on Saturday against Seton Hall.
The Pirates faced off against top pitching prospect Brody Brecht on Friday night and he looked every part of that by striking out eleven batters in just 4.1 innings of work. Seton Hall’s Friday night starter Daniel Frontera gave up three runs in 3.2 innings of work against the Hawkeyes, while the bullpen worked 5.1 innings and only gave up two earned runs.
Michigan State will look to get their bats going early as opposed to Friday’s game where the Spartans only scratched one run against the Merrimack starting pitcher Tyghe Healy. The Spartans will also look to contain Nick Ferri who went 2-2 with a double against Iowa on Friday night.
Lehigh preview
Michigan State and Lehigh will face off at 4:00 p.m. at Shipyard Park. Lehigh started their season with a loss, dropping their first game to MAC foe Ball State, 8-4.
There were some positives to take away from that contest as five Lehigh players had multi-hit games against Ball State. Lehigh totaled eleven hits but could only muster up four runs, all while leaving a whopping thirteen men on base.
The Spartans will have to note that Lehigh will get runners in scoring position but will have to hold strong to avoid giving up big innings - which is very similar to what Ball State achieved against Lehigh en route to an 8-4 victory.
Unfortunately for Lehigh, their pitching and defense let them down ultimately by giving up eight runs on ten hits and committing three costly errors. If Lehigh wants to compete against Michigan State on Saturday, they will have to clean up these areas of the game.
As for the Spartans, they will be looking to get off to an early lead and flow from there.
