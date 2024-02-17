Michigan State will take on Seton Hall at noon and Lehigh at 4:00 p.m. in a doubleheader Saturday. The Spartans are coming off a win in their season opener Friday against Merrimack by a score of 10-3.

Michigan State and Seton Hall will do battle at Shipyard Stadium in both teams’ second game of the season. Seton Hall dropped their opener against #20 Iowa, 5-2.

On Friday night, Michigan State sent Nolan Higgins to the mound and he came away with five strong innings only giving up three earned runs and striking out seven Merrimack batters. Probable starter Joseph Dzierwa will look to keep that trend going on Saturday against Seton Hall.

The Pirates faced off against top pitching prospect Brody Brecht on Friday night and he looked every part of that by striking out eleven batters in just 4.1 innings of work. Seton Hall’s Friday night starter Daniel Frontera gave up three runs in 3.2 innings of work against the Hawkeyes, while the bullpen worked 5.1 innings and only gave up two earned runs.

Michigan State will look to get their bats going early as opposed to Friday’s game where the Spartans only scratched one run against the Merrimack starting pitcher Tyghe Healy. The Spartans will also look to contain Nick Ferri who went 2-2 with a double against Iowa on Friday night.